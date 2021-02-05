Buffaloes win home swimming quad

Devin Chappel and Connor Cupp won two individual events each to help lead Garden City High School to the team title Thursday in a home boys swimming quadrangular at the Garden City Family YMCA.

Chappel won the 200-yards freestyle and the 100-yards freestyle while Cupp took the title in the 100-yards butterfly and 100-yards breaststroke.

“We really wanted to hit some decent times so we could relax and have a fun meet next week,” GCHS head coach Brian Watkins said. “We accomplished that goal for the most part.”

In the 200-yards freestyle, Chappel swam the event in 1:52.13 for the win and set a personal best time. Kaleb Reagle finished fifth with a 2:18.79.

Chappel continued his freestyle dominance, this time in the 100-yard race, with a winning time of 50.90. Kobe Otero was less than a stroke behind him, finishing in second place, with a time of 50.93. Both times were personal bests for the two Buffaloes. Jeremiah Bunce took fourth place with a 56.00.

Cupp claimed his first individual title of the day in the 100-yards butterfly with a time of 56.18. Brody Hoff swam a 1:10.52 for third place in the event.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Garden City claimed the top three spots. Cupp swam away from the competition for the win with a personal best time of 1:04.78. Hoff took second place with a 1:17.50 and Ashton James had a 1:20.31 to finish in third place.

“The 100 breaststroke swim by Conor Cupp was very unexpected as he looked as though he was swimming alone, literally 25 yards had of the second place swimmer, but still managed to dig deep and swim his fastest time ever against no close competition,” Watkins said.

The 200-yards medley relay team of Esai Morales, Kobe Otero, Cupp and Bunce, grabbed the victory with a time of 1:44.61. The Buffaloes other team in the event, Kaleb Otero, Hoff Alec Erskin and Evan Gurrola, finished in third place with a time of 2:04.46.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Morales swam the event in 23.71 for first place and Kaleb Otero finished fourth with a 26.69.

Kobe Otero swam a personal best in the 100-yard backstroke to win the event with a 58.03. Erskin finished second in the race with a 1:09.20.

GCHS’ 200-yard freestyle relay team swam a personal best time of 1:33.77 to claim first place. The team is made up of Bunce, Chappel, Cupp and Morales. The Buffaloes team of Aedryc Ortiz, Gurrola, Ashton James and Kaleb Otero claimed second place with a time of 1:49. 26.

Garden City’s 400-yards freestyle relay team of Chappel, Morales, Kaleb Otero and Kobe Otero won the event’s title with a 3:38.61. Fourth place went to the GCHS team of Carl Bors, Erskin, Hoff and Ortiz with a time of 4:09.77.

Reagle swam a 6:17.82 for fourth place in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the 200-yard IM, Bunce finished second in the event with a 2:24.58 and Erskin claimed third place with a 2:25.99.

“I still feel like we are far from our potential in the pool as a team this season. It still feels like we are shaking off some of the cobwebs in certain areas of our strokes,” Watkins said. “We have a deep sense of urgency at this point with state being in two weeks ... The upside of this feeling is I think we still have a lot better times left in the tank.”

Garden City won the team side of the meet with 420 points. Other Western Athletic Conference schools at the meet, and their placings, were Great Bend, second place, 318 points; Liberal, third, 253; Dodge City, fourth, 158 points.