Garden City bowlers win home dual
Garden City High School’s bowling teams played host to Liberal on Thursday and finished the day victorious at Hard Rock Lanes. The Buffaloes’ girls team won 11-0 and the boys won 10-1.
In the girls’ match, Brooke Ptacek was the top finisher for Garden City with a three-game series of 608. She had games of 224, 232 and 152.
Holly Bridges was close behind, rolling a 602 in games of 196, 193 and 213. Hope Resendiz had a 541 with games of 184, 194 and 163 while LilyAnn Leeper had a series of 504 with games of 165, 156 and 183.
Rileigh Carr bowled a 463 series, with games of 165, 145 and 153. Jaelyn Grim had 457 with games in her series of 140, 147 and 170.
Garden City finished with 2273 pins as a team while Liberal had 1780.
Caleb Carr led the way for the Garden City boys; squad, rolling a 698 series. He had games of 238, 229 and 231.
Kaden Whitehurst bowled a series of 687 with games of 220, 212 and 255 while Ty Weilert had a 657 with games of 246, 223 and 188. Traysn Crandall rolled a 628 for the Buffaloes with games of 221, 192 and 215. Dionicio Resendiz had a 581 with games of 215, 193 and 173. Jayce Farr had a 503 with games of 188, 151, 164.
Garden City finished with 2671 pins as a team while Liberal had 2055.
The Buffaloes will travel to Wichita on Saturday for the Haysvill-Campus Invitational at Seneca Bowl.