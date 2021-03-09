Dighton’s season comes to an end

The Dighton girls basketball team saw its season come to a close Monday night at Rexford, with a 57-45 loss to Golden Plains in a quarterfinal matchup in the Class 1A Division II girls state tournament.

The Hornets were only down 11-8 after the first quarter, but a 21-11 deficit in the second proved to be the downfall for Dighton, with Golden Plains up 33-19 at halftime.

Both teams only scored seven points each in the third. Dighton mounted a comeback in the fourth, having its best offensive quarter with 19 points, led by Traci Cramer scoring 10 points in the quarter. The Bulldogs, however, scored 17 points in the final period to preserve the win.

Cramer led the scoring for Dighton in the game with 16 points and Emily Wilms added 11.

Golden Plains’ Ashley Stoll had a game-high 20 points, Kassie Miller had 17 and Brooke Stoll added 11 points.

Dighton finishes their season with a 15-10 overall record.

DIGHTON;8;11;7;19;—;45

GOLDEN PLAINS;11;21;7;17;—;57

In the other area girls game on Monday, Hugoton hosted Phillipsburg in a Class 3A quarterfinal state tournament game. The Eagles won the matchup, 52-47. With the win, Hugoton, now 23-1 overall, advances to a semifinal game against Sabetha, 22-2, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sports Arena at Hutchinson.