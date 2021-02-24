Holcomb, Hugoton claim wins on the court

Area high school basketball teams took to the court Tuesday for games as the regular seasons come to a close this week.

Holcomb boys 70, Syracuse 46

The Holcomb boys traveled to Syracuse on Tuesday, picking up a 70-46 road win.

The Longhorns used a stingy defense in the first quarter to jump out to a lead that Syracuse could not overcome. Syracuse was held to just a single field goal and one free throw in the opening period, while Holcomb’s offense came out hot, scoring 23 points in the quarter.

The Bulldogs offense got on track in the second and for the rest of the game, scoring double figures in each, but each quarter Holcomb matched or bettered Syracuse’s output. The Longhorns led 40-19 at halftime and cruised to the win through the second half.

Holcomb’s Zephyn Mason scored a game-high 21 points as Cooper Autry added 16.

Syracuse was led by Kyler Keller with 15 points and Austin Plunkett had 13.

Holcomb;23;17;17;13;—;70

Syracuse;3;16;12;15;—;46

Holcomb girls 44, Syracuse 30

The Holcomb girls team picked up a win Tuesday at Syracuse, 44-30.

Both teams started slow offensively in the game with the Bulldogs took a 9-7 lead after the first quarter and held on to the two-point lead at halftime, 18-16.

The second half belonged to the Longhorns as they hit 14 points in the third and fourth quarters, while holding Syracuse to 12 points total in the second half.

Holcomb’s Nicole Ruda led all scorers with 12 points and teammate Jera Kruleski added 10.

Yaya Moreno led the scoring for the Bulldogs with 10 points.

Holcomb;7;9;14;14;—;44

Syracuse;9;9;5;7;—;30

Hugoton boys 74, Lakin 65

Hugoton’s Haden Daharsh hit for a game-high 26 points to lead the Eagles to a 74-65 victory Tuesday at Lakin.

The Broncs jumped out to the early lead, 18-11 after one quarter, and held it through halftime at 32-26.

The Eagles defense tightened in the third quarter, holding Lakin to 10 points while its offense racked up 24 points to take the lead going into the final period, 50-42, which proved to be the difference in the game. The fourth quarter was a shooting frenzy as Hugoton won the quarter 24-23.

Following right behind Daharsh in scoring for Hugoton was Sawyer Harper with 23 points.

Lakin was led in scoring by Dominick daniels with 18 points, Hunter Davis and Servando Gonzalez each had 15 and Allen Martinez added 10 points.

Hugoton;11;15;24;24;—;74

Lakin;18;14;10;23;—;65

Scott City boys 44, Goodland 41

The Scot City boys picked up a road win Tuesday at Goodland, 44-41.

The Beavers took the early lead, 10-5 after the first quarter, but Goodland had its best offense quarter of the game in the second, scoring 20 points, to take a 25-21 lead into halftime.

Scott City came out in the third and shut down the Cowboys offense, allowing only seven points. The Beavers offense had its best quarter of the game tallying 17 points, taking a 38-32 lead into the fourth. The Cowboys ran out of time on the clock for a comeback win.

Gus Hawkins led the scoring for Scott City with 12 points. Eight players contributed points toward the win for the Beavers.

Goodland was led by Brennan Brumbaugh with 11 points.

Scott City;10;11;17;6;—;44

Goodland;5;20;7;9;—;41

Scott City girls 36, Goodland 43

Scott City’s girls squad dropped a road contest Tuesday at Goodland, 43-36.

Both teams started the game with cold shooting, Scott City taking a 5-4 lead into the second quarter, then both played evenly to take an 18-18 score into halftime.

The Cowboys grabbed a two point lead heading into the fourth, 30-28, and used a 13-8 fourth quarter, including hitting 11 free throws, to defeat the Beavers.

Erika Felker led the scoring for Scott City with 12 points.

Goodland was led by Talexa Weeter with 15 points.

Scott City;5;13;10;8;—;36

Goodland;4;14;12;13;—;43

Cimarron girls 72, Southwestern Heights 17

The Cimarron girls routed Southwestern Heights on Tuesday in front of their home crowd, 72-17.

The Bluejays’ defense proved to be the star of the game, holding the Mustangs to less than 10 points per quarter, including keeping Southwestern Heights scoreless in the final period.

Cimarron jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first and never looked back from there. The Bluejays scored 26 in the second, to take a 40-14 score into halftime, and added another 20 points in the third to put the game out of reach.

Cimarron’s McKayla Miller led all scorers with 19 points, Caitlyn Sonday had 17, Jacee Wilson had 14 and Emily Acton added 11 points.

Susana Carrillo led the scoring for he Mustangs with 12 points.

Southwestern Heights;5;9;3;0;—;17

Cimarron;14;26;20;12;—;72

Stanton Co. 54, Sublette girls 30

Stanton County hosted Sublette Tuesday at Johnson City and defeated the Larks, 54-30.

The Trojans held Sublette to 10 points or less in each of the game’s quarters.

Stanton County jumped out to an 11-6 lead after the opening quarter and then 34-12 at halftime and never looked back from there.

Adyson Scott led the Trojans with a game-high 22 points, including 10 points in the second quarter. Yeimi Rodriguez added 11 points for Stanton County.

Sublette was lead by Clarysa Webber with 12 points.

Sublette;6;6;10;8;—;30

Stanton Co.;11;23;14;6;—;54

Southwestern Heights 74, Stanton Co. boys 43

The Stanton County boys hosted Southwestern Heights on Monday at Johnson City and dropped the makeup game, 74-43.

The first half of the game was fairly close, with the Mustangs leading 15-11 after one quarter and 34-23 at halftime. Southwestern Heights broke the game open in the third, scoring 28 points to seal the win.

Cole Scott lead the scoring for the Trojans with 16 points and Aidan Waldron added 12.

Southwestern Heights’ Colby Louderback was high scorer in the game with 18 points and Bryant Olivera had 15 for the Mustangs.

Southwestern Heights;15;19;28;18;—;74

Stanton County;11;12;12;8;—;43

Stanton Co. girls 51, Southwestern Heights 33

Stanton County held a makeup game Monday at Johnson City against Southwestern Heights and defeated the Mustangs, 51-33.

Jordyn Tucker scored a game-high 20 points for the Trojans, scoring all of her points in the second and third quarters.

Stanton County took a 24-11 lead into halftime, then used the second half to extend the lead.

Dianna Olivera led the scoring for the Mustangs with eight points.

Southwestern Heights;2;9;10;12;—;33

Stanton Co.;8;16;17;10;—;51