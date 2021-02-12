Garden City basketball sweeps Great Bend

Garden City High School’s basketball teams hosted Great Bend Thursday in Western Athletic Conference contests and came away with a pair of victories. The Buffaloes’ girls squad started the night with a 58-37 win then the boys followed with a 58-38 victory.

The games were originally scheduled for Friday but were moved to Thursday due to the extreme cold weather forecast to begin on Friday.

In the boys’ game, Garden City used consistent scoring in all the quarters to derail the Panthers.

The Buffaloes took the early lead, 14-10 after the first quarter, and never back from there. The GCHS defense added pressure in the second to hold Great Bend to only eight points, while the offense racked up 16 to take a 30-18 lead into halftime.

Garden City cam out in the third and repeated the defensive performance, holding the Panthers to eight points again. The GCHS offense had a 15-point quarter to break open the game, taking a 45-26 lead into the final quarter.

Great Bend tried to mount a comeback in the fourth, having their best offensive quarter of the game with 12 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Buffaloes capped off the win with a 13 point fourth period.

The Buffaloes’ Isaac Flores led all scorers with 15 points and Tae Rosales added 13 toward the victory.

The Panthers were led by Sage Koelsch with 11 points and Stefan Jerke had 10.

Garden City moves to 7-5 overall and a 2-3 WAC record.

Great Bend;10;8;8;12;—;38

Garden City;14;16;15;13;—;58

In the girls matchup, Garden City took the early lead after the first quarter, 15-11, and kept the lead at halftime, 28-23.

The third quarter proved to be the difference in the game for the Buffaloes. While the GCHS offense scored 14 points in the quarter, the defense was the star of the game. Garden City held Great Bend to a single free throw in the period, allowing the Buffaloes to get a cushion going into the fourth, 42-24.

The fourth was much of the same as GCHS outscored the Panthers, 16-13, to seal the win.

Garden City’s Keyhana Turner was high scorer in the game with 14 points, Aileen Becerril had 12 an Amaya Gallegos added 10 points. The Buffaloes had nine players contribute points toward the win.

Great Bend’s Sadie Spray and Sydney Unruh led the scoring for the Panthers with each scoring eight points.

The Buffaloes are now 10-2 overall and have a WAC record of 4-1.

Great Bend;11;12;1;13;—;37

Garden City;15;13;14;16;—;58

Both Garden City teams will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Dodge City to face the rival Red Demons. The girls game has a 6 p.m. tipoff with the boys to follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.