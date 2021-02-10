Lakin's Hunter Davis reaches 1,000 career points in win

Area high school basketball teams hit the hardwood for games around southwest Kansas on Tuesday night.

Lakin boys 70, Scott City 47

Lakin’s Hunter Davis was the high scorer with 22 points in the Broncs home win over Scott City on Tuesday, 70-47. Those 22 points helped Davis obtain a career goal, reaching the 1,000 points scored mark.

Both teams started the game slow with Lakin taking an early lead 10-6 after the first quarter. The Broncs’ defense held the Beavers to eight points in the second while Lakin’s offense exploded for 23 points to break the game open for a 33-14 lead at halftime.

The Broncs pushed the lead to 26 points by the end of the third and cruised to the victory.

Following Davis’ 22, Servando Gonzalez had 18 points all from six 3-pointers, and Allen Martinez added 17 points for the Broncs.

Gus Hawkins led the scoring for the Beavers with 10 points. Scott City had 10 players score points in the game.

Scott City;6;8;14;19;—;47

Lakin;10;23;21;16;—;70

Greeley Co. 54, Syracuse boys 44

The Greeley County boys traveled to Syracuse on Tuesday and came away with a 54-44 road win.

The Jackrabbits held Syracuse to four points in the first quarter, while its offense racked up 15 points. The quarter set the tone for the rest of the game, then 31-18 at halftime, as Greeley County never looks back.

Jaxson Brandl sank a mixture of two and three-pointers for 28 points in the game for Greeley County to lead all scorers.

Austin Plunkett led the scoring for the Bulldogs with 10 points.

Greeley Co.;15;16;10;13;—;54

Syracuse;4;14;11;15;—;44

Ingalls girls 43, Kiowa Co. 27

The Ingalls girls picked up a road win over Kiowa County, 43-27, Tuesday at Greensburg.

The Bulldogs’ defense held the Mavericks to three points in the first quarter and four in the second, while the Ingalls’ offense rattled off 19 points in the first half to take a 19-7 lead into halftime.

Ingalls put the game out of reach in the third, outscoring the Mavericks 15-8.

Alexa Lightner led the scoring attack for Ingalls with 17 points.

Kiowa County was led by Raygan Heft with eight points.

Ingalls;9;10;15;9;—;43

Kiowa Co.;3;4;8;12;—;27

Kiowa Co. 66, Ingalls boys 61

The Ingalls boys dropped a road contest to Kiowa County on Tuesday, 66-61, at Greensburg.

Ingalls jumped out to an early lead 19-16 after one quarter, but the Mavericks fought back to take a 37-31 lead into halftime. The second proved to be the deciding quarter in the game.

The Bulldogs outscored Kiowa County 10-8 in the third to pull within three, but the Mavericks outscored Ingalls in the fourth 22-20 for the win.

Braydon Irsik led the scoring for Ingalls with 18 points, Tate Davis had 15 and Tyson Bluemer added 12 points.

Kiowa County’s Luke Kishpaugh was high scorer in the game with 26 points as Brady Dtering added 12.

Ingalls;19;12;10;20;—;61

Kiowa Co.;16;21;7;22;—;66

Southwestern Heights 64, Sublette boys 25

Southwestern Heights picked up a home win Tuesday over Sublette, 64-25, at Kismet.

The Mustangs’ defense held Sublette to less than 10 points in each of the game’s quarters. Southwestern Heights took a 34-8 lead into halftime, then sealed the game in the third quarter with a 22-point performance.

The Mustangs’ Sergio Chavez led all scorers with 17 points and Walter Ramirez chipped in 13.

Mason Unruh led the scoring for the Larks with nine points.

Sublette;4;4;9;8;—;25

Southwestern Heights;16;18;22;8;—64