Garden City Buffaloes split home games with Life Prep

Garden City High School’s basketball teams hosted Wichita Life Prep Academy Tuesday with mixed results. The Buffaloes’ boys squad defeated the Fire, 66-46, but the GCHS girls fell short in their game, 53-34.

Garden City boys 66, Life Prep 46

Garden City had nine players contribute points toward their win on Tuesday in front of the home fans.

Life Prep took the early lead in the game, 18-14 after the first, but the Buffalos fought back in the second. GCHS won the scoring battle in the quarter 15-8, to take a 29-26 lead into halftime.

Garden City continued improving offensively in the second half, gradually extending the point spread. The Buffaloes’ defense stepped up in the third quarter, holding the Fire to only eight points, while the GCHS offense tallied 17 points.

The Buffaloes saved their best offensive quarter for the fourth, racking up 20 points to Life Prep’s 12 for the victory.

Caleb Wiese led the scoring for Garden City with 13 points while Tae Rosales had 11 and Isaac Flores added 10 points.

Life Prep’s Joshua Symonette led the Fire with 18 points.

GCHS now has an overall record of 7-5.

Life Prep;18;8;8;12;—;46

Garden City;14;15;17;20;—;66

Life Prep 53, Garden City girls 34

The GCHS girls started strong, but cold shooting in the second half cost them the game Tuesday to Life Prep.

Garden City took the lead after the first quarter, 10-8, but fell behind by one at halftime, 22-21. Life Pep built a small lead in the third, outscoring the Buffaloes 12-9, to take a 34-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

GCHS’ shooting in the fourth was as cold as the winter weather outside, scoring only four points, to doom any chance of a comeback. The Buffaloes were ice-cold from the field in the quarter, as all their points came from four free throws. Life Prep on the other hand buried 19 points in the fourth for the win.

Amaya Gallegos and Keyhana Turner led the scoring for Garden City with 10 points each.

Life Prep was led in scoring by Raminia Gailiuaite and Annape Zachariah with 11 points each.

Garden City now has an overall record of 9-3.

Life Prep;8;14;12;19;—;53

Garden City;10;11;9;4;—;34

Garden City will return to Western Athletic Conference action on Friday when the Buffaloes host Great Bend. The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the boys game will follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.