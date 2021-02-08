Holcomb boys, Ingalls girls claim wins

Area basketball teams continued their regular seasons Friday with games throughout southwest Kansas.

Holcomb boys 47, Goodland 25

The Holcomb boys basketball team picked up a league road win Friday at Goodland, defeating the Cowboys, 47-25.

The Longhorns used defensive pressure throughout the game to hold Goodland to less than 10 points in each quarter. Holcomb held the Cowboys to only three points in the first quarter, while the Longhorns offense tallied 16. By halftime, Holcomb had built a 30-8 lead, then cruised to the win in the second half.

Holcomb’s Zephyn Mason was high scorer in the game with 17 points and Damon Mesa added 10 points for the Longhorns.

Brennan Brumbaugh led the scoring for Goodland with eight points.

Holcomb;16;14;17;0;—;47

Goodland;3;5;9;8;—;25

Holcomb’s girls basketball team dropped a road contest, 49-31, Friday at Goodland.

The Longhorns and Cowboys played fairly evenly in the first half, each scoring 10 points in the first quarter and Goodland taking a one-point advantage into halftime, 24-23. The second half doomed the Longhorns, where they only scored four points in each of the final two periods. Goodland, on the other hand, scored 11 in the third and 14 in the fourth quarter for the win.

Jera Kruleski led the scoring for Holcomb with 11 points.

Goodland’s Talexa Weeter led all scorers with 14 points.

Holcomb;10;13;4;4;—;31

Goodland;10;14;11;14;—;49

Lakin boys 65, Cimarron 45

The Lakin boys basketball team grabbed a home win Friday over Cimarron, 65-45.

The Broncs had a modest five point lead after one quarter, 15-11, the gradually expanded the point spread through the rest of the game.

Cimarron tried to stage a comeback in the fourth quarter, having it’s best offensive quarter of the game with 15 points, but Lakin answered with its own best quarter scoring 21 points to preserve the win.

The Broncs had nine three-pointers in the game.

Dominick Daniels of Lakin was high scorer in the game with 21 points, while Jace Bachman had 16 and Hunter Davis added 12 points for the Broncs.

Cimarron’s Andrew Ridenour led the scoring for the Bluejays with 14 and Storrn Flores added 12 points.

Cimarron;11;10;9;15;—;45

Lakin;15;14;15;21;—;65

Ingalls 47, Dighton girls 39

The Ingalls girls picked up a home win Friday over Dighton, 47-39.

Both teams played fairly evenly through the first with Ingalls having a 14-11 lead, then the Bulldogs began to slowly pull away, leading 27-19 at halftime.

Th third quarter was the downfall for the Hornets, scoring only five points while Ingalls added 11 to their total. Dighton tried to make a comeback in the fourth, scoring 15 points, but it was too little too late as the Bulldogs scored nine to save the win.

Ingalls’ Regan Ast led all scorers with 16 points, Julian Wall had 12 and Alexa Lightner added 10 for the Bulldogs.

Traci Cramer led the scoring for Dighton with 12 points while Jessi Whipple added 10.

Dighton;11;8;5;15;—;39

Ingalls;14;13;11;9;—;47

Southwestern Heights 63, Stanton Co. boys 36

Southwestern Heights hosted Stanton County on Friday at Kismet and got a home win, 63-36.

The Mustangs defense took control of the game early and kept up the pressure throughout the game.

Southwestern Heights took a 14-6 lead after the first quarter and increased it to 17 points at halftime, 31-14.

The Mustangs put the game out of reach for the Trojans in the third, scoring 26 points while holding Stanton County to nine.

Southwestern Heights’ Bryant Olivera was high scorer in the game with 16 points, while Sergio Chavez had 14 and Colby Louderback added 12.

Aidan Waldron led the scoring for the Trojans with 13 points.

Stanton County;6;8;9;13;—;36

Southwestern Heights;14;17;26;6;—;63

Pawnee Heights 68, Satanta boys 63

Pawnee Heights’ Alec Carlson buried 32 points to lead his team to a victory over Satanta, 68-63, Friday at Rozel.

The first quarter proved to be the undoing for Satanta, being outscored 21-17, as both teams played evenly in the second scoring 12 points each.

Pawnee Heights took a 14-12 scoring advantage in the third quarter to lead by six going into the fourth. Satanta mounted a comeback in the fourth, scoring 22 points, but Pawnee Heights kept pace and preserved the win with a 21 point quarter.

After Carlson’s contribution, Braden Colglazier added 18 points.

Satanta was led by Angel Manriquez with 23 points while Edwin Rodriguez added 11.

Satanta;17;12;12;22;—;63

Pawnee Heights;21;12;14;21;—;68

Pawnee Heights 51, Satanta girls 20

The Pawnee Heights girls basketball team routed Satanta, 51-20, Friday in a home contest at Rozel.

Satanta was held to seven points or less in each of the game’s quarters by a stingy Pawnee Heights defense.

Pawnee Heights never trailed in the game, winning the game points-wise in the first half, taking a 37-6 lead in to halftime.

Jaden Carlson led the scoring for Pawnee Heights with 23 points while Olivia Hands added 20.

Satanta was led by Ella Burrows with 10 points.

Satanta;4;2;7;7;—;20

Pawnee Heights;19;18;10;4;—;51