Lakin, Syracuse teams claim wins

Area high school basketball teams are back in the swing of the second half of their seasons on Tuesday.

Lakin boys 76, Wichita Co. 45

The Lakin boys travelled to Leoti on Tuesday and brought home a 76-45 win over Wichita County.

The Broncs starts the game on fire offensively, scoring 25 points in the opening quarter while holding Wichita County to 10. Lakin took a 43-20 lead in to the locker room at halftime.

Coming out from halftime, LHS lit up the scoreboard for 23 points in the third quarter and then cruised through the fourth for the victory.

Seven Lakin players combined to scored 14 three-pointers in the game.

Lakin’s Hunter Davis led all scorers with 22 points, Allen Martinez had 15, Servando Gonzalez 12, and Dominick Daniels added 10 points.

Manuel Chavez led Wichita County with 19 points and Kayde Rietzke added 12.

Lakin;25;18;23;10;—;76

Wichita Co.;10;10;14;11;—;45

Lakin girls 61, Wichita Co. 38

The Lakin girls basketball team grabbed a victory over Wichita County, 61-38, at Leoti on Tuesday.

The Broncs led throughout the game, 17-10 after the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime. The third quarter proved to b the difference in the game as Lakin’s defense held the Indians to six points while its offense posted its best quarter of the game, scoring 21 points, to extend the lead to the win.

Talyn Beltran of the Broncs was high scorer in the game with 17 points, Jaya Esquibel had 14 and Tiana Gonzalez added 12 points.

Amelia Koehn led the scoring for Wichita County with 16 points and Ally Wiggs had 11 points.

Lakin;17;10;21;13;—;61

Wichita Co.;10;11;6;10;—;38

Wiley, Colo. 22, Syracuse boys 62

The Syracuse boys picked up a home win Tuesday with a 62-22 rout of Wiley, Colo.

The Bulldogs’ defense held Wiley to less the 10 points in each of the game’s quarters. Th Syracuse offense racked up 20 points in the first quarter as Wiley was held to three points, then took a 32-8 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs cruised through the second half for the win.

Austin Plunkett led the Bulldogs, and all scorers with 20 points and Kyler Keller added 14.

Evan Larrick led Wiley with eight points.

Wiley, Colo.;3;5;9;5;—;22

Syracuse;20;12;17;13;—;62

Wiley, Colo. 33, Syracuse girls 46

Syracuse’s girls squad grabbed a 46-33 win over Wiley, Colo., on Tuesday at home.

Th Bulldogs opened the first quarter scoring 12 points, while its defense held Wiley to a single field goal and two free throws, which gave Syracuse the initial cushion it needed to slowly extend the lead through the game. Both teams played evenly through the second, scoring 12 points each.

In the fourth quarter, Wiley made a run with 10 points, but Syracuse scored 14, with the free throw line playing a roll for SHS. The Bulldogs hit 12-of-14 shots from the charity stripe.

Syracuse’s Katie Riley led all scorers with 23 points.

Wiley was led by Macy Rowan with 15 points.

Wiley, Colo.;4;12;7;10;—;33

Syracuse;12;12;8;14;—;46

Oberlin girls 38, Dighton 42

The Dighton girls were victorious at home Tuesday with a 42-38 win over Oberlin.

The teams were evenly matched throughout the game, 11-11 after one, and 20-20 at halftime. The third quarter was much of the same as each team scored seven points.

The fourth quarter was the difference in the game for the Hornets, and led to the win. While Oberlin scored 11 points in the final quarter, Dighton racked up 15, including Traci Cramer going 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Dighton’s Jessi Whipple led all scorer with 14 points and Makenzie Doris added 12.

Gabriella Votz and Breyanna Gehring led Oberlin’s scoring with 11 points each.

Oberlin;11;9;7;11;—;38

Dighton;11;9;7;15;—;42

Elkhart girls 43, Stanton County 49

The Stanton County girls nabbed a fourth-quarter win over Elkhart on Tuesday, 49-43 at Johnson City.

Elkhart led through most of the game, 13-5 after the first quarter and 26-12 at halftime. The Wildcats continued their lead through the third 35-26, but then came the fourth quarter. The Trojan offense woke up when it needed too, scoring 23 points while holding the Wildcats to eight points for the win.

Stanton County’s Adyson Scott was high scorer in the game with 15 points. The Trojans had eight players score in the game.

Sydney Brillhart led the scoring for Elkhart with 10 points.

Elkhart;13;13;9;8;—;43

Stanton Co.;5;7;14;23;—;49

Elkhart boys 43, Stanton County 44

The Stanton County boys came away with a one-point home win over Elkhart, 44-43, Tuesday at Johnson City.

The lead changed hands several times in the evenly-matched game, 10-9 Stanton County after the first and then Elkhart took a three point lead at halftime, 20-17. The Wildcats opened the lead wider after the third quarter, 33-28.

Down by five going into the fourth quarter, the Trojans used their top offensive in the final period, outscoring Elkhart 16-10 for the one-point win.

Stanton County’s Cole Scott led all scorers with 15 points.

Donovyn Rhodes led the Wildcats with 12 points and Kage Ralstin added 11.

Elkhart;9;11;13;10;—;43

Stanton Co.;10;7;11;16;—;44

Spearville 48, Satanta girls 26

The Spearville girls pick up a 48-26 road win Tuesday at Satanta.

Spearville’s defense controlled most of the game, holding Satanta to two points in the first quarter and 10 points total in the second half. Satanta pulled to within 10 points at halftime, 26-16, but the lack of offense doomed the Indians in the second half.

Addison King led the scoring for Satanta with nine points.

Spearville was led by the game’s high scorer, Anna Stein with 25 points.

Spearville;16;10;13;9;—;48

Satanta;2;14;6;4;—;26

Spearville 41, Satanta boys 48

Satanta’s boys squad hosted Spearville on Tuesday and came away with a 48-41 home win.

Spearville led through the first half, 13-6 after the first and 25-21 at halftime. Satanta pulled within one point by the end of the third quarter, 34-33, then took control of the game in the fourth. The Indians outscored Spearville 15-7 in the final period for the win.

Satanta’s Erier Tarango scored 19 points in the game and Angel Manriquez added 10.

Spearville;13;12;9;7;—;41

Satanta;6;15;12;15;—;48

Ingalls girls 34, Pawnee Heights 43

The Ingalls girls travelled to Rozel on Tuesday to face Pawnee Heights and dropped the road game, 43-34.

Pawnee Heights took the early lead 9-8 after the first quarter, then began to open the lead gradually through the rest of the game.

Ingalls' offense never got going in the game, scoring less than 10 points in each of the first three quarters.

Alexa Lightner led the scoring for the Bulldogs with 15 points.

Pawnee Heights was led by game high scorer Jaden Carlson with 17 points and Olivia Hands added 15.

Ingalls;8;9;6;11;—;34

Pawnee Heights;9;11;13;10;—;43

Ingalls boys 51, Pawnee Heights 67

The Ingalls boys faced Pawnee Heights on Tuesday at Rozel and came up short in the road contest, 67-51.

In the first half, the lead changed back and forth between the two teams. Pawnee Heights led after the opening quarter 12-10, but the Bulldogs came back to take the halftime lead 27-22.

The second half belonged to Pawnee Heights, scoring 25 in the third and 20 in the fourth, compared to Ingalls managing 12 points in each of the quarters.

Tate Davis led the scoring for Ingalls with 20 points and Tyson Bleumer added 18.

Pawnee Heights’ Alec Carlson led all scorers with 36 points and Braden Colglazier had 14.

Ingalls;10;17;12;12;—;51

Pawnee Heights;12;10;25;20;—;67