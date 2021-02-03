Cold shooting costly to Buffaloes in losses

Cold shooting cost Garden City a pair of games at home on Tuesday to Dodge City in Western Athletic Conference matchups. The Buffaloes’ boys were defeated 53-36 by the Red Demons and the girls dropped their contest to Dodge City 52-33.

In the boys game, Dodge took the lead in the low scoring contest 11-10 after the first quarter. Both teams had their most productive quarter offensively in the second, as the Red Demons were able to score 19 points but the Buffaloes top quarter amounted to 11 points. Dodge City took a 30-21 lead into halftime.

The second half proved to be a disaster for Garden City. The Buffaloes were had to just seven points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth. Dodge City added to its lead with 12 in the third and 11 points in the fourth.

Caleb Wiese led the scoring for the Buffaloes with 13 points, scoring all of Garden City’s points in the third quarter.

Dodge City’s Aiden Sowers led all scorers with 16 points while Cooper Scheck added 11.

The Buffaloes are now 5-5 overall with a 1-3 in the WAC. The Red Demons are now 9-10 overall with a 3-0 WAC record.

Dodge City;11;19;12;11;—;53

Garden City;10;11;7;8;—;36

In the girls game, Garden City was ice cold in the first quarter with its shooting as the Buffaloes could only manage two points, a pair of free throws by Keyhana Turner midway through the quarter. Dodge City on the other hand posted 13 points. GCHS came to life offensively in the second, having its best quarter of the game with 19 points, seven coming from Turner. The scoring pulled the Buffaloes to within six at halftime 27-21.

Garden City returned to cold shooting in the second half, only putting four points on the board in the third and eight in the fourth quarter. The Red Demons scored 16 in the third, then cruised through the fourth quarter for the win with nine points.

Turner led the Buffaloes with nine points in the game.

Dodge City’s Camree Johnson was high scorer in the game with 21 points while Becca Unruh added 12.

Garden City moves to 8-2 overall with the loss and 3-1 in the WAC. Dodge City is now 12-1 overall with a 3-0 Was record.

Dodge City;13;14;16;9;—;52

Garden City;2;19;4;8;—;33

The Garden City teams will be back in action on Friday when they host Guymon, Okla. The girls game begins at 6 p.m., with the boys game following at approximately 7:45 p.m.