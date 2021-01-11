Garden City hits the lanes

Garden City High School’s bowling teams competed at Bishop Carroll on Saturday with a Baker format, where no individual bowler results are used, but the competition is as a team.

On the boys side, the Buffaloes finished in seventh place with 2,279 pins, an average of 190. Other Western Athletic Conference schools competing at the meet include Liberal, finishing in 16th place with a 2065 and an 170 average, and Dodge City, finishing in 23rd with 1835 and an 153 average.

There were 28 teams in the boys division.

In the girls competition, GCHS finished in 10th place with an 1,834 total and an average of 153. Other WAC schools competing included Dodge City, which finished in third place with 2,032 and a 169 average, and Liberal in 18th with 1,544 and an average with 129

There were 26 teams in the girls division.

Garden City will be back in action Tuesday when the Buffaloes travel to Liberal.