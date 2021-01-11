Holcomb boys top Ulysses in overtime, 80-76

Area high school basketball teams got back in action last week to begin the second half of their seasons after the Christmas break.

Ulysses boys 76, Holcomb 80 OT

A pair of evenly matched boys teams took the court Friday in Holcomb, but it was the host Longhorns to come away with an 80-76 in overtime.

Ulysses took a two-point lead after the first quarter, 16-14, and also by halftime, 30-28. Holcomb cam out after halftime and had its most productive quarter of the game in the third, scoring 19 points and taking the lead going in to the fourth, 47-42. The Tigers saved their best offensive quarter for the fourth, outscoring Holcomb 22-17, to tie the score at 64-64 at the end of regulation play. The Longhorns outscored the Tigers 16-12 in overtime, including going 6-of-10 from the free throw line, for the win.

Holcomb’s Zephyn Mason led HHS with 22 points in the game. Kaden Johnson had 19, Daegan Vanpelt had 16 and Braxton Sizemore added 12 points for the Longhorns.

Ulysses’ Aaron Galindo led all scorers with 25 points, while teammates Lance Walker had 23 and Ryan Nightengale addd 12 points for the Tigers.

Ulysses;16;14;12;22;12;—;76

Holcomb;14;14;19;17;16;—;80

Ulysses girls 35, Holcomb 77

The Holcomb girls came out hot offensively and cruised to a 77-35 rout of Ulysses Friday at Holcomb.

The Longhorns used a hot hand and defensive pressure to take a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and continued it in the second to take a 39-16 lead into halftime.

Coming out in the third quarter, Holcomb had its best offensive quarter of the game scoring 33 points, including seven three-pointers, while holding Ulysses to eight points to cruise through the rest of the game and the victory.

The Longhorns Jera Kruleski led all scorers with 29 points, while teammates McKee Blackburn had 16 points and Ryleigh McVey added 12 for the Longhorns.

Chloe Curl led the scoring for Ulysses with nine points.

Ulysses;6;10;8;11;—;35

Holcomb;20;19;33;5;—;77

Southwestern Heights 36, Syracuse girls 54

The Syracuse girls hosted Southwestern Heights on Friday and came away with a 54-36 win.

Southwestern Heights claimed a one point lead after one quarter, 8-7, then Syracuse began its gradual lead through the second, 23-18 at halftime, and the rest of the game. The Bulldogs saved its best offensive quarter of the game until the fourth quarter to seal the win, outscoring the Mustangs 21-8.

Syracuse’s Katie Riley led all scorers with 15 points and teammate Jayden Mitchell addd 10 points.

Dianna Olivera led the scoring for Southwestern Heights with 10 points.

Southwestern Heights;8;10;10;8;—;36

Syracuse;7;16;10;21;—;54

Southwestern Heights 44, Syracuse boys 58

The Syracuse boys faced off with Southwestern Heights on Friday at Syracuse and grabbed a 58-44 victory.

The Mustangs started strong offensively in the first quarter, taking a 16-13 lead over Syracuse, but the Bulldog defense tightened in the second and third quarters, holding Southwestern Heights to less than 10 points in each of those quarters.

Syracuse claimed a 27-23 halftime lead then extended it to nine after three quarters, 40-31. The Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs 18-13 for the win.

Syracuse’s Kyler Keller led all scorers in the game with 15 points while teammates Austin Plunkett and Hugo Leyva each added 10 points.

Walter Ramirez and Natanael Grinaldo each had nine points to lead Southwestern Heights.

Southwestern Heights;16;7;8;13;—;44

Syracuse;13;14;13;18;—;58

Dighton girls 45, Quinter 51

The Dighton girls team traveled to Quinter on Friday but came up short in the game, 51-45.

Dighton stayed in the game in the first half, only down 25-21 at halftime, but Quinter had a 15-point third quarter to take enough of a lead to hold on for the win.

The Hornets’ Emily Wilms led all scorers with 17 points while Jessi Whipple added 10 points for Dighton.

Kenndy Werth scored 13 points for Quinter and Kayla Gtz added 12.

Dighton;9;12;13;11;—;45

Quinter;12;13;15;11;—;51

South Gray 35, Stanton Co. girls 47

The Stanton County girls picked up a home victory Friday over South Gray, 47-35, at Johnson City.

Both teams played even through the first 11-11, and South Gray had its best quarter of the game in the second, outscoring the Trojans 15-9, to take a 26-20 lead into halftime.

Stanton County used defensive pressure to hold the Rebels to a lone basket in the third quarter to turn the tide in the game and take a one point lead into the fourth, 29-28. The final quarter was all the Trojans, as they outscored South Gray 18-7 for the win. it also include hitting 7-of-12 from the free throw line.

Stanton County’s Adyson Scott led all scorers with 15 points.

Attison Clark led the scoring for South Gray with 10 points.

South Gray;11;15;2;7;—;35

Stanton Co.;11;9;9;18;—;47

South Gray 73, Stanton Co. boys 23

The South Gray boys traveled to Johnson City on Friday and picked up a 73-23 win over Stanton County.

Th Rebels held Stanton County to less than 10 points in each of the quarters of the game, while the South Gray offensive scored 24 points in each of the first and third quarters on their way to the win.

The Rebels’ Aaron Skidmore led all scorers with 17 points while teammates Brett Penner and Brady Deges each had 15 and Carter Riley added 10 points.

Aidan Waldron led the scoring for Stanton County with eight points.

South Gray;24;16;24;9;—;73

Stanton Co.;8;7;4;4;—;23

Minneola girls 52, Satanta 37

Minneola traveled to Satanta on Saturday and took home a 52-37 victory.

Minneola led throughout the game, 13-6 after one quarter, and 28-16 at halftime. A third quarter of scoring only five points doomed Satanta. The Indians did try to mount a comeback in the fourth, outscoring Minneola 16-8, but the third quarter came back to haunt them.

Minneola’s Madi Denison led all scorers with 19 points. Anahi Miramontes led the scoring for Satanta with eight points.

Minneola;13;15;15;9;—;52

Satanta;6;10;5;16;—;37

Wichita Co. 32, Lakin girls 60

The Lakin girls hosted Wichita County on Saturday and came away with a decisive 60-32 win.

The Broncs led throughout the game, 19-9 after one, and 33-20 at halftime. Lakin’s defense held Wichita County to only 12 points in the second half.

Lakin’s Jaya Esquibel led all scorers in the game with 24 points, a majority from two-point baskets.

Wichita County was led in scoring by Jasive Hernandez with 11 points while Ally Wiggs addd 10.

Wichita Co.;9;11;8;4;—;32

Lakin;19;14;16;11;—;60

Wichita Co. 46, Lakin boys 81

The Lakin boys faced Wichita County in a home contest Saturday and routed the Indians 81-46.

The Broncs came out with the hot hand in the first, outscoring Wichita County 32-13. Among the points for Lakin in the first included seven three-pointers. The Broncs cruised to the win after that.

Lakin’s Hunter Davis lead all scorers with 19 points while teammates Servando Gonzalez was right behind Davis with 18 and Dominick Daniels with 17. Allen Martinez added 12 points for the Broncs.

Kaide Rietzke led the scoring for Wichita County with 16 points and Manuel Chavez added 10.

Wichita Co.;13;8;14;11;—;46

Lakin;32;19;18;12;—;81

Hugoton boys 76, Southwestern Heights 45

The Hugoton boys team travelled to Kismet on Saturday and came away with a 76-45 win over Southwestern Heights.

The Eagles led throughout the game, 22-7 after one quarter and 48-24 at halftime and then cruised to the victory.

Hugoton’s Jayce Korf led all scorers with 16 points, Hayden Deharsh had 12 and Wyatt Angell added 10 points.

Sergio Chavez led the Mustangs scoring with 11 points.

Hugoton;22;26;20;8;—;76

Southwestern Heights;7;17;10;11;—;45

Minneola 41, Satanta boys 50

Satanta's boys team hosted Minneola on Saturday and claimed a 50-41 win.

Minneola controlled the first half, leading 25-14 at halftime, but the Indians took charge in the second half. Satanta outscored Minneola 20-4 in the third and 16-12 in the fourth to clinch the victory.

Angel Manriquez led the scoring for Satanta with 14 points and Erier Tarango added 12 points.

Minneola;14;11;4;12;—;41

Satanta;11;3;20;16;—;50