Area basketball roundup: Lakin boys claim Topside championship

Brad Nading

bnading@gctelegram.com

Lakin Boys 71, Norton 50

The Lakin High School boys basketball team finished the Topside tournament at Goodland Saturday with a perfect 3-0 record, defeating Norton in the championship, 71-50, to claim the tournament’s boys title.

The Broncs held Norton to only 11 points in each of the first half quarters, while taking a 33-22 lead in to halftime. Lakin never looks back from there and cruise to the title.

Lakin had its best offensive quarter of the game in the third, scoring 26 points including six three-pointers. The Broncs scored evenly with Norton in the fourth with each team scoring 12 points.

Hunter Davis led the scoring attack for Lakin with 22 points while teammate Servando Gonzalez had 15 points and Allen Martinez addd 11 points.

Norton’s Nolan Jueneman led all scorers in the game with 24 points.

Lakin;16;17;26;12;—;71

Norton;11;11;16;12;—;50

Dighton Girls 33, Atwood 32

Dighton’s girls basketball team battled an evenly matched Atwood Saturday and claimed third place in the Castle Rock tournament with a 33-32 victory at Rozell.

The game proved to be a defensive battle and back-and-forth offensively for both teams.

The Hornets took the early led with a 6-5 advantage after one quarter, but Atwood came back to take the lead at halftime, 12-8.

The third quarter decided the game for Dighton as they outscored Atwood 14-8, which proved to b the difference through the fourth quarter.

Dighton’s Jessi Whipple led all scorers in the contest with 19 points. She also had four steals in the game. Traci Cramer had six assists in the game.

Rydre Unruh led the scoring for Atwood with 13 points.

Dighton;6;2;14;11;—;33

Atwood;5;7;8;12;—;32

South Gray Girls 50, Cimarron 63

The Cimarron girls basketball team won a home contest Saturday at Cimarron over South Gray, 63-50.

The Bluejays jumped out to a 14-7 lead over South Gray after one quarter, but the Rebels bounced back for a 20-point second quarter to get back into the game, while Cimarron posted 17 points in the quarter to hold a 31-27 lead at halftime.

Both teams played even in the third quarter, with 14 points each, but Cimarron’s defense stiffened in the fourth to only allow the Rebels to score nine points. The Bluejays offense had its best quarter of the game, scoring 18 points to seal the win.

Cimarron’s McKayla Miller led all scorers in the game with 22 points while teammate Jacee Wilson added 19.

Megan Tarn led the South Gray scoring with 11 points while Attison Clark and Jaden Nagle each had 10 points for the Rebels.

South Gray;7;20;14;9;—;50

Cimarron;14;17;14;18;—;63

Holcomb Boys 60, Nickerson 24

The Holcomb High School boys basketball team played as a “fill-in” team on Saturday in the Topside tournament in Goodland. The Longhorns were originally scheduled to play in the Garden City High School Roundball Classic, but the tournament was canceled due to winter sports being delayed until January for Garden City USD 457.

Holcomb faced Nickerson on Saturday and used pressure defense to easily grab a victory, 60-24. The Longhorns held Nickerson to 10-points or less in each of the quarters, while taking a 37-9 lead into halftime. Holcomb cruised through the rest of the game for the win.

Holcomb’s Zephyn Mason and Daegan Vanpelt shared top scoring honors in the game, each with 18 points, while teammate Cooper Audry added 10.

Nickerson;5;4;10;5;—;24

Holcomb;13;24;16;7;—;60

Lakin Girls 61, Holcomb 73

The Holcomb girls basketball team played the same fate as the boys squad for Goodland’s Topside tournament. The Longhorns faced a familiar foe in Lakin and came away with a 73-61 victory.

Lakin grabbed the lead early in the game, taking a 39-32 lead into halftime. Holcomb bounced back and had its best quarter of the game in the third, outscoring the Broncs 24-9, to take a 56-48 lead into the final period. The Longhorns continued its scoring attack with a 17-13 in the fourth for the win.

Jera Kruleski led the scoring for Holcomb with 26 points while Nicole Ruda had 13 points and Blair Holliday addd 10. The Longhorns had seven players add to the Holcomb scoreboard total.

Lakin’s Jaya Esquibel led the Broncs, and all scorers, with 29 points. Talyn Beltran added 17 points for the Broncs.

Lakin;16;23;9;13;—;61

Holcomb;15;17;24;17;—;73

Greeley Co. boys 55, Stanton Co. 37

The Greeley County boys basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to knock off Stanton County, 55-37, Saturday at Syracuse in the All-County War tournament.

Greeley County grabbed a 23-19 lead going in to halftime, then gradually opened the lead up in the second half over the Trojans. The fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the game as the Jackrabbits defense stiffened, allowing Stanton County only five points, while its offense poured in 19 points for the win.

The Jackrabbits’ Jaxson Brandl controlled the game offensively, scoring a game high 32 points. He also went 10-of-13 at the free-throw line. Cade Mangan chipped in 15 points for Greeley County.

Aiden Waldron led the scoring for Stanton County with 16 points while Cale Scott added 15 points for the Trojans.

Stanton Co.;9;10;13;5;—;37

Greeley County;10;13;13;19;—;55

FRIDAY GAMES

Syracuse Boys 59, Stanton County 50 OT

The Syracuse boys basketball team battled to a 59-50 overtime victory over Stanton County on Friday at Syracuse.

The Bulldogs started the game strong, scoring 15 points in each of the first two quarters, while holding the Trojans to only 16 points in the first half.

Stanton County mounted a comeback in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 32-18 to tie the score at 48 at the end of regulation.

The overtime period was all Syracuse, as the Bulldogs’ defense held the Trojans to only a single field goal, while the offense scored 11 points for the win.

Stanton Co.;7;9;14;18;2;—;50

Syracuse;15;15;9;9;11;—;59

Lakin Boys 61, Colby 48

The Lakin boys squad picked up a semifinal win over Colby, 61-48, Friday in the Topside tournament at Goodland.

The Broncs led throughout the game, 26-22 at halftime, and gradually widened the score difference for the win.

Lakin kept its best offensive quarter until the fourth, outscoring the Cowboys 19-15 to secure the win.

Lakin’s Dominick Daniels led all scorers with 20 points while Hunter Davis had 16 and Servando Gonzalez addd 13 points.

Colby;9;13;11;15;—;48

Lakin;13;13;16;19;—;61

Lakin Girls 50, Colby 61

The Lakin girls team fell to Colby on Friday, 61-50, in a consolation bracket game in the Topside tournament at Goodland.

Colby led throughout the first half, with a 34-21 lead at halftime, but the Broncs staged a comeback in the third quarter scoring 19 points to pull within five going into the fourth. Colby was too much for Lakin in the fourth taking a 16-10 win in the quarter.

Lakin’s Jaya Esquibel led all scorers with 21 points, including 13 in the third quarter, while teammate Talyn Beltran added 13.

Lakin;6;15;19;10;—;50

Colby;22;12;11;16;—;61

Satanta Girls 44, Deerfield 6

The Satanta girls basketball team used pressure defense to shut down Deerfield on Friday at home, 44-6. The Indians held the Spartans scoreless in three of the four quarters. Deerfield scored all its points in the third quarter.

The Indians had eight players contribute points toward the win. Sicely Jackson led Satanta with eight points.

Deerfield;0;0;6;0;—;6

Satanta;18;8;11;7;—;44