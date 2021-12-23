Dighton girls fall at Ness City

The Dighton High School girls’ basketball team dropped a road game Tuesday, 31-38, at Ness City to round out its December schedule.

A cold shooting first quarter doomed the Hornets as they could only manage one three-point basket by Traci Cramer. Ness City on the other hand, scored 13 points in the quarter. Dighton began to warm up some in the second, but still trailed 11-26 going into halftime.

The Hornets’ defense stepped up the pressure in the third, holding the Eagles to only four points, but the Dighton offense could not capitalize, only scoring eight points. Dighton had its best scoring quarter n the fourth, scoring 12, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles managed eight points to preserve the victory.

Jessi Whipple led the scoring for Dighton with 11 points, while Ness City was led by Hannah Delaney with 13. Alexa Reinhardt added 10 points for the Eagles.

DIGHTON; 3; 8; 8; 12; - 31

NESS CITY; 13; 13; 4; 8; - 38