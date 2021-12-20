GCHS girls still searching for first win

GCHS Athletics

The Garden City High School girls’ basketball team had hoped to head into the holiday break with some momentum if they could capture their first victory of the season on Friday in a home match-up with private school Wichita-Life Prep Academy.

However, the visiting Fire removed that possibility with a strong second half that ended with a 48-34 decision over the Buffs at The Garden. The loss left the Buffs with a 0-6 record and they will now take the holiday break and will not return to the court until Jan. 3 when they host Kearney, Neb., in a 5 p.m. contest at The Garden.

The loss overshadowed the best individual performance of the first three weeks of the season for Coach Matt Pfeifer and his team, as 5-10 junior Makenzie Lucas poured in a game-high and career best 21 points, 17 of those coming in the first half.

Lucas was the stalwart performer for the Buffaloes in the first half, setting her own personal record by intermission.

“She put in a lot of time over the summer and we’ve known she is capable of this,” Pfeifer said of Lucas, “and it’s nice to see it play out on the court during the game.”

The Buffs fell behind 17-9 in the first period, but were more aggressive defensively in the second stanza and closed the gap to five, 24-19, before settling for that six-point deficit at the break, 27-21.

However, that would be as close as the Buffs would get as they managed just nine points in the third, trailing 40-30 after three periods and added just four points in the final eight minutes to end up down the final 14 points.

“We’ve got to find a way to play with more consistency, more urgency,” Pfeifer said. “There are times in the game where we play pretty well, and there’s other times that we simply struggle. We’re missing some easy layups, which translates into 6 or 8 points here and there and that makes a difference in our scoring output.”

Lucas had seven points in the first period, 10 in the second, but managed only four in the third quarter and then went silent in the final eight minutes. Her stats sheet included a pair of three-pointers and 7-of-8 free throws.

“She’s really starting to gain confidence in her shot and her ability to drive the ball to the basket,” Pfeifer said of his first-year starter. “She’s just been getting better every day at practice and now we’re seeing it carry over into the games.”

Only three Buffs’ players scored and the other two, the team’s leading scorers in Aileen Becerril and Amaya Gallegos, collectively totaled 13 points (seven and six) between them.

“We’ll work on a number of things to see if we can’t score the ball better and get some of our best players to step up and play the way we know they can,” Pfeifer said. “We’ll work on our conditioning to get in better shape. I thought defensively we did some things better last night (Friday), especially our zone defense which I think slowed them down.”

The Fire had won their first two games of the season before coming to Garden City. A year ago, they won the Kansas Christian School Activities Association state championship. The majority of the roster was comprised of players from Eastern Europe, South America and the Middle East.

The Fire was led in scoring by 6-4 senior Alexandra Duda with 17 points. Ann Mary Zachariah, another tall post player at 6-3, added 11 points to the winning cause.

After the Jan. 3 match-up with Kearney, Neb., the Buffs will begin Western Athletic Conference on January 7 against Great Bend.

LIFE PREP ACADEMY; 17; 1;0 1;3 8; - 48

GARDEN CITY; 9; 12; 9; 4; - 34

Wichita-Life Prep Academy (48) – Deodhar 2 0-0 4, Lopez 2 0-0 5, Zachariah 4 3-3 11, Fane 4 0-0 9, Singh 0 1-2 1, Tomaszuk 0 1-2 1, Duda 7 3-3 17. Totals 19 8-10 48.

Garden City (34) – Becerril 2 2-5 6, Lucas 6 7-8 21, Gallegos 2 3-3 7. Totals 10 12-16 34.

Three-point goals—Life Prep 2 (Lopez 1, Fane 1), Garden City 2 (Lucas 2). Fouls—Life Prep 20, Garden City 9. Fouled out—None.