Buffalo boys knock off Life Prep Fire

Boys finish December on 3-game winning streak

When the Garden City Buffaloes’ boys’ basketball team takes the floor, the ultimate goal of the 32-minute contest is to wear the opponent down with a full-court press and fast-break offense.

Sometimes, as it did Friday night at The Garden, it took the entire 32 minutes for the game’s outcome to be determined and this time it was by the thinnest of margins, 65-62, when a desperation heave from past mid-court by Wichita-Life Prep Academy went awry.

“The biggest thing for me right now is that I like the chemistry of this group,” said first-year head coach Jeff Williamson afterward. “It’s something that we’ve stressed and continued to improve upon each game and through practice. This is about “we” and not about “me.”

Never is that better described than in the box score, which saw nine different players put up points in the scorebook, with Jace Steinmetz and Caleb Wiese sharing the top honors with 14 each. Aaron Guevara also reached double figures with 12 points.

“When you finish 4-2 before the break, it’s always a positive,” Williamson said after watching his team hold off the Fire in the final eight minutes, preserving what had been an 8-point lead (47-39) after three periods. “I think the biggest thing for us was our ability to control the ball at the end. We made some clutch free throws and Aaron’s (Guevara) huge 3 (with 0:44 on the clock) was significant.”

Guevara’s trey from the top of the free throw circle was key since Isaiah Braymen made a conventional 3-point play just 15 seconds later with 29 seconds left to make the score 62-59.

“What I really like and makes me excited is that the success of one is the success by all,” Williamson said of his philosophy. “Life Prep is one of the most athletic teams I’ve seen and we knew we would have to be good to come out on top. Yes, this was a good win to go into the holidays.”

Both teams were active from the 3-point line, each knocking down seven. In the case of the Buffs, it was Guevara getting a trio of them, while Tae Rosales and Jace Steinmetz each knocked down two. For Life Prep, Geiovano Russell (game-high 19 points), was hotter than the Fire’s mascot with five of the treys, all coming in the second half and four of those in the third quarter.

“If he’s open, he’s going to make them,” Williamson said of the southpaw Russell. “We just couldn’t get someone there quick enough to stop him. We’ve got to be better defensively.”

Braymen was the other thorn in the side of the Buffs as the 6-2 senior added 17 points to the Fire’s total.

The Buffs will be idle through the holiday break and return to action on Jan. 3, when they entertain Kearney, Neb., in a 6:45 p.m. contest at The Garden, following the girls’ tip-off at 5 p.m. They will open the Western Athletic Conference schedule on Jan. 7.

LIFE PREP ACADEMY; 11; 11; 17; 23; - 62

GARDEN CITY; 16; 13; 18; 18; - 65

Wichita-Life Prep Academy (62) – D. Russell 3 1-2 9, G. Russell 6 2-4 19, Dawkins 4 1-3 9, Braymen 6 5-8 17, Simms 0 0-1 0, Szponer 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Arranz 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 11-20 62.

Garden City (65) – Metzen 1 0-0 2, Springston 1 0-0 2, Ramsey 3 2-4 8, Steinmetz 5 2-3 14, Rosales 3 0-0 8, Underwood 2 0-0 4, Wiese 4 6-7 14, Guevara 3 1-4 12, Whitehurst 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 13-20 65.

3-point goals—Life Prep Academy 7 (D. Russell 2, G. Russell 5), Garden City 7 (Steinmetz 2, Rosales 2, Guevara 3). Fouls—Life Prep 17, Garden City 17. Fouled out—None.