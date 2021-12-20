Chapa, Lopez nab third places at KC Stampede

GCHS Athletics

GCHS girls finish seventh, boys take 19th

Garden City High School wrestling coach Carlos Prieto knows all too well about the Kansas City Stampede tournament that always concludes the December schedule for his Buffaloes’ teams.

“It’s a meat-grinder as I told the boys and girls before,” Prieto said a day after concluding the first three weeks of the 2021-2022 season in Kansas City. “We had one placer on the boys’ side (285-pound sophomore Sebastian Lopez) and we had a great effort from the girls with five girls earning medals.”

That effort by the Buffalo girls enabled them to place tied for seventh among 31 schools with Staley High School in Kansas City, Mo., just missing a team trophy. The boys, meanwhile, scored 76 points to place 19th among 54 teams.

“We’ve had some years where we didn’t have any of the boys placing and we’ve had teams (state champions) not finish as high as the boys did this year,” Prieto said, noting the difficulty of one of the toughest tournaments in the Midwest, according to Flo Wrestling. “I’m very encouraged by what I saw this weekend, and we obviously have some things to still improve upon which we will work on those during the holiday break.”

For the Buffs’ boys, Lopez posted a 5-1 record, losing only to the No. 1 seed and eventual champion KJ Milley Jr. of Whitefield Academy, a private school in Kansas City, MO. That 6-1 decision setback came in the championship semifinals. Lopez came back to win the third-place match, a 3-1 decision, over Zach Smith of Lebanon, Mo. After pinning Steve Gabb of Fort Osage, Mo. At 0:57 in the consolation semifinal match. In his earlier matches, Lopez had pinned JR Lecouna of Millard South (Neb.) and Dimitris Morris of North Kansas City, Mo. in first-round victories.

“The boys came out on fire after day one,” said Prieto of his team being in 13th place at the end of Friday’s opening session. “We ran into some buzz-saw matches so we’ve got to find a way to win those close matches.”

Prieto said the team’s December effort, which included two tournaments in Colorado, gives him a positive outlook when they return in January, which will begin with the opening Western Athletic Conference dual on Jan. 6 at home against defending WAC champion Dodge City.

“Where I see us right now is that we can be a good team,” Prieto said. “We’ve got some little things to work on and clean up but I’m pleased with what I’ve seen thus far.”

The girls squad, meanwhile, continue to be impressive as Sara Chapa (110-pounds) grabbed the highest finish with a third. She posted a 5-1 record, winning four of her matches by pins. Her lone setback came early Friday against eventual runner-up Alva Mayer of Carrollton, Mo. in a first-round pin. However, she pinned two of her opponents in the first round and two others in the second round.

“I can’t say enough about how the girls performed,” Prieto said. “They wrestled their tails off and I couldn’t be more proud. All the girls were outstanding.”

Three of the Buffs occupied the fourth-place finish, as Bethanie Cruz (3-2, 141), Angel Serrano (4-2, 149) and Belle Hernandez (3-2, 130) were solid throughout the two-day competition.

Cruz won two of her matches by pins, one in the first and one in the second period. She also won a narrow 3-2 decision. Her consolation match for third-place ended by being pinned by Nadia Fulmaono of Liberty North, Mo. at 3:24 of the second period.

Angel Serrano also had an impressive tournament as her only two losses came against the No. 2 overall seed and runner-up Darby Neely of Lebanon, Mo. in the round of 16 on Friday before winning four consecutive matches to reach the consolation finals. There she met Newton’s (KS) Jaymie Murry, dropping a heart-breaking 4-3 decision.

Belle Hernandez grabbed the remaining fourth-place medal by going 3-2, claiming two wins by pins and one with a 6-1 decision in the consolation semifinals over Brianna Wasser of Holt High School in Wentzville, Mo. Her first loss was to runner-up Ciara Franco-Shrum of Jay, Okla. and then to Daisy Rapp of Liberty, Mo., in the third-place match, a 6-1 decision.

Alondra Guzman claimed the lone fifth-place medal (7 places were awarded) as she posted a 4-2 record, winning all of her matches by falls. She lost to first-place Kayleigh McGrath of Fort Osage, Mo. by pin in the first period and then dropped the fourth-place match to Ciana Grate of Oklahoma City High School.

“This was really the first opportunity we had for a team on the girls’ side,” Prieto said. “They wrestled so well. They won some big matches, lost some closes ones, but they were really improving by the week.”

Perla Garcia Estrada went 1-2 at 125 pounds; Naiema Salazar 0-2 at 100 pounds; Anahi Cervantes 0-2 at 105 pound and Alyxia Serrano 1-2 at 120 pounds to round out the girls’ performance.

For the boys, Brayden Pacheco went 1-2 at 106 pounds; Gael Terrazas 0-2 at 113 pounds; Dakota Smith 0-2 at 120 pounds; Robert Corrales 0-2 at 132 pounds; Sebastian Rodriguez 1-2 at 138 pounds; Ethan Allen 1-2 at 145 pounds; Colin Kleysteuber 2-2 at 152 pounds; Salvador Barintas 1-2 at 160 pounds; Ben Dunlap 0-2 at 170 pounds; Alan Chairez 2-2 at 182 pounds, Johnny Romo 0-2 at 195 pounds and Brayden Hill posted a 3-2 mark at 220 pounds.

Junior Ryan Heiman just missed the medal stand by going 4-2 at 126 pounds. Heiman advanced on Friday with a 3-1 mark, including a sudden victory. His other three wins came by decisions while his two setbacks came from pins. For more detailed information and results, go online to www.arena.flowrestling.org.