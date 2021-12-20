Area teams finish up December play on the court

Area high school basketball teams have concluded their December portion of the season, now taking a holiday break before games starting back up in January.

Holcomb boys 74, Goodland 43

Damon Mesa and Daegan VanPelt combined to lead all scorers Friday at Goodland, scoring 18 points each in the Holcomb High School boys’ basketball team victory, 74-43. Cooper Autry added 16 points toward the win.

The Longhorns grabbed the early lead and never looked back, leading 22-12 after one and taking a 40-25 lead in the locker room at the half. Holcomb had its top offensive quarter in the third, scoring 27 points, while its defense shut down the Cowboys allowing only seven points in the period to cruise to the win.

Noah Shinette and Devontay Hardy each had 10 points to lead Goodland.

HOLCOMB; 22; 18; 27; 7; - 74

GOODLAND; 12; 13; 7; 11; - 43

Stanton Co. boys 56, Lakin 69

The Lakin High School boys basketball team picked up a home win on Friday, 69-56, over Stanton County.

The Broncs used a stifling defense to hold the Trojans to less than 10 points in each of the first half quarters. Lakin’s offense poured it on in the first quarter, scoring 23 points, then added 16 in the second to take a 39-15 lead into halftime.

Stanton County tried to mount a comeback in the second half, but the first half deficit was too much to overcome. The Trojans outscored Lakin 19-14 in the third and 22-16 in the fourth quarter.

Lakin’s Allen Martinez took scoring honors with 26 points. Connor Hudson added 17, Colter Oldham 14 and Servando Gonzalez had 12 points to round out the Broncs scoring.

Juan Alemez led the scoring for the Trojans with 16 points. Uziel Carrasco added 12 and Chris Garcia had 10 points.

STANTON CO.; 7; 8; 19; 22; - 56

LAKIN; 23; 16; 14; 16; - 69

Dighton girls 51, Wallace Co. 38

The Dighton High School girls’ basketball team traveled to Sharon Springs on Friday and came away with a road win over Wallace County, 51-38.

Both teams played evenly through the first quarter, 14-14, but the Hornets’ defense came to life in the second, holding Wallace County to six points, while its offense tallied 13 for a 27-20 lead at halftime and begin pulling away in the game.

Dighton’s defensive dominance continued in the third quarter, allowing only seven points while its offense added 13 points to the Hornets total for a 40-27 advantage going into the final period. Both teams once again played even in the fourth.

Dighton’s Jessi Whipple led all scorers with 18 points. The Hornets had seven players score points toward the victory.

Joss Benisch led the scoring for Wallace County with 11.

DIGHTON; 14; 13; 13; 11; - 51

WALLACE CO.; 14; 6; 7; 11; - 38

Holcomb girls 38, Goodland 71

The Holcomb High School girls’ basketball team traveled to Goodland on Friday and fell to the Cowboys, 38-71.

Goodland shut down the Longhorns in the first quarter, allowing only four points, while scoring 20. Holcomb’s offense woke up in the second, scoring 14 points, but was down 18-41, at halftime. The second half didn’t improve for the Longhorns as they could only manage 10 points in each of the second half quarters. The Cowboys on the other hand, scored 23 points in the third quarter to seal the win.

Jera Kruleski led the scoring for Holcomb with 10 points.

Goodland’s Talexa Weeter led all scorers with 20 points while Jaxi Mitchell added 15, Lindsey Cure with 12 and Emma Lehman had 11 points for the Cowboys.

HOLCOMB; 4; 14; 10; 10; - 38

GOODLAND; 20; 21; 23; 7; - 71