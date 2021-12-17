GCHS girls wrestling wins duals in Lawrence

GCHS Athletics

LAWRENCE - The Garden City High School’s girls wrestling team picked up a big dual-match victory on Thursday night in Lawrence with a 51-18 triumph over Topeka-Washburn Rural’s JV. They also wrestled a limited combined squad of Lawrence High and Lawrence-Free State with six matches.

The Buffs won eight matches by falls, one by decision and the only scoring by Washburn Rural Lady Junior Blues came via forfeits from Garden City at 170, 191 and 235-pounds.

Four of the victories by falls came within the opening two-minute period. The fastest ones came from Anahi Cervantes at 109 pounds when she pinned Paige Gengler in 23 seconds. Alyxia Serrano took 48 seconds in her pin of Gabby Collins at 120 pounds and Perla Garcia won her 126-pound match with a pin of Mariah Hainline in 49 seconds.

In a follow-up match against a combined group of Lawrence High and Lawrence-Free State, the Buffs won five of the six matches contested.

Garcia, Belle Hernandez, Alondra Guzman, Angel and Alyxia Serrano all won by falls. The only setback came for Cruz at 138 where she was pinned by the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state, Madyson Gray, in the second period. Cruz is ranked No. 5 in Division I by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association. The Buffalo team is ranked No. 6 in the latest poll by KWCA.

“We only lost the one match but the girl (Gray) is probably the best wrestler in the state,” head coach Carlos Prieto said. “I’m seeing the same thing as far as progress with the girls as the boys. I’m seeing the technique being taught is being used during actual matches.”

Garden City is competing Friday and Saturday in the Kansas City Stampede along with their boys’ counterpart. The weekend event will conclude their pre-holiday schedule.

Garden City 51, Topeka-Washburn Rural JV 18

(Garden City wrestlers listed first)

101—Naiema Salazar def. Molly Spader, T-WR, Fall, 3:10

109—Anahi Cervantes def. Paige Gengler, T-WR, Fall, 0:23

115—Sara Chapa def. Anna Habegger, T-WR, Fall, 2:33

120—Alyxia Serrano def. Gabby Collins, T-WR, Fall, 0:48

126—Perla Garcia Estrada def. Mariah Hainline, T-WR, Fall, 0:49

132—Belle Hernandez, def. Cora Larossi, T-WR, 6-4 dec.

138—Bethanie Cruz def. Natalie Tibbets, T-WR, Fall, 4:49

143—Alondra Guzman def. Raya Eilert, T-WR, Fall, 2:32

155—Angel Serrano def. Lizzy Diehal, T-WR, Fall, 2:00

170—Garden City forfeit

191—Garden City forfeit

235—Garden City forfeit