GCHS boys wrestling dominate Lawrence

GCHS Athletics

LAWRENCE - The Garden City High School’s boys’ wrestling team tuned up for Friday and Saturday’s tough Kansas City Stampede with a 72-12 dual match victory over Lawrence High on Thursday night in Lawrence.

The Buffs lost just two of the matches, those coming at 106 and 195. Of the remaining matches, the Buffs won eight by falls and four via forfeits.

Seven of the winning matches by fall came in the first two-minute period, the fastest being Sebastian Rodriguez at 132 pounds when he pinned Kenneth Marcia in 33 seconds. Dakota Smith took 44 seconds before pinning Zander Ragsdale at 120 pounds.

“Overall, I was really pleased with what we saw from the boys,” said head coach Carlos Prieto. “Seeing the boys hit moves we have been drilling in practice is a big positive. We still need to clean up some things, but I’m pleased with the progression.”

The Buffs began competing in the Stampede, which brings in more than 30 schools from multiple states for the two-day extravaganza, early Friday afternoon. It usually looms as the toughest tournament they face all year outside of the Rocky Welton Invitational at home in late January.

“Tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday will be a different story after having a pretty easy time with our opposition (Thursday),” Prieto said. “However, we are here to learn and go back home to work harder over the break.”

The Stampede will close out their team’s pre-holiday schedule and they will return to action in early January.

Garden City 72, Lawrence High 12

(Garden wrestlers listed first)

106—Braydon Pacheco lost to Andrew Honas, Fall, 1:56

113—Gael Terrazas def. Logan Shelton, Fall, 1:10

120—Dakota Smith def. Zander Ragsdale, Fall, 0:44

126—Ryan Heiman def. Sebastian Ortiz, Fall, 1:29

132—Robert Corales won by forfeit

138—Sebastian Rodriguez def. Kenneth Marcial, Fall, 0:33

145—Ethan Allen won by forfeit

152—Colin Kleysteuber def. Isaiah Shorter, Fall, 2:49

160—Salvador Barintas def. Harrison Kirkwood, Fall, 0:58

170—Ben Dunlap def. Joey Gadzia, Fall, 1:07

182—Alan Chairez won by forfeit

195—Johnny Romo lost to Tucker Corbin, Fall, 5:45

220—Brayden Hill def. Anthony Phommaseng, Fall, 5:43

285—Sebastian Lopez won by forfeit