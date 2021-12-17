GCHS' Erskin, Ruzicka win 2 golds each at home swim meet

GCHS Athletics

Garden City High School’s boys’ swim team saw Alec Erskin and Radek Ruzicka each win two individual events Thursday, yet the Great Bend depth provided the difference in the final team results with the Buffs scoring 301 points to the Panthers’ 384.

Dodge City and Liberal followed with 259 and 50 points, respectively, among the four Western Athletic Conference schools.

The home meet at the Garden City Family YMCA provided the home crowd an opportunity to see Erskin and Ruzicka swim to impressive wins in the four events.

Erskin captured the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:01.03 to win by nearly half a minute and then took the top spot in the 100-yard backstroke with a mark of 1:07.23 to defeat his nearest competitor by nearly 12 seconds.

Ruzicka, a foreign exchange student from the Czech Republic, captured his golds in the 100-yard freestyle with a blistering time of 51.61 seconds, finishing just more than 3 seconds ahead of the runner-up swimmer. His winning time in the 100-yard breaststroke of 1:04.38 was seconds in front of Great Bend’s top swimmer.

“I am proud of the effort the boys put out today,” new head coach Dan Delgado said afterward. “We learned tonight for the second time this year what we can do when we are tired.”

Delgado said he was pleased with the support that the student body and community provided to the team.

“I am grateful for all the parents, peers, friends, coaches and other athletes that showed up to watch our boys,” Delgado said. “I am grateful for all the help from so many different people.”

In the first home meet since the spring, the electronic scoring system had a hiccup which prevented final results from being immediately available. Great Bend’s coaching staff took those results and en route home, compiled them into the software program used by most schools and then sent them back to Garden City later in the evening.

“I am particularly grateful to Coach (Kari) Carper and her support staff from Great Bend,” Delgado said. “Without the Panthers, this meet does not happen. I’m also proud of (assistant) Coach (Nels) Ludgren and his expertise and passion for swimming. We are blessed to have him.”

All three relay teams finished second behind Great Bend – those being the 200-yard medley relay, the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay units. The Buffs, however, narrowed the time difference with the Panthers in nearly every one of those events. The 400-yard free time difference was a nail-biter as the Buffs swam 3:52.47 to the Panthers’ 3:51.99, just .48 of a second.

The Buffs will now take some time away from the pool for the winter break and return to prepare for their next meet, Jan. 11 at Hutchinson.

Garden City Quadrangular

Team Scores

1. Great Bend, 384; 2. Garden City, 301; 3. Dodge City, 259; 4. Liberal, 50.

Garden City Results

200y medley relay—2. Kaleb Reagle, Radek Ruzicka, Alec Erskin, Carl Bors, 1:54.50.

200y freestyle—3. Evan Gurrola, 2:23.31; 4. Josh Martinez, 2:48.60.

200y individual medley—3. Kaleb Reagle, 2:37.75; 5. Brayden Sneath, 3:09.90.

50y freestyle—2. Carl Bors, 25.88; 4. Josh Martinez, 31.97.

100y butterfly—1. Alec Erskin, 1:01.03.

100y freestyle—1. Radek Ruzicka, 51.61; 3. Carl Bors, 1:00.45.

500y freestyle—2. Kaleb Reagle, 6:01.53; 3. Evan Gurrola, 6:42.86.

200y freestyle relay—2. Evan Gurrola, Josh Martinez, Ethan Unger, Brayden Sneath, 2:01.97.

100y backstroke—1. Alec Erskin, 1:07.23.

100y breaststroke—1. Radek Ruzicka, 1:04.38.

400y freestyle relay—2. Carl Bors, Evan Gurrola, Alec Erskin, Radek Ruzicka, 3:52.47.

HUTCHINSON INVITATIONAL

HUTCHINSON - The GCHS boys’ swimming team came home with four gold medals, three of those individual, from Tuesday’s Hutchinson Invitational.

The Buffs got first-place finishes from Radek Ruzicka in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.71), Alec Erskin the 200-yard individual medley (all four strokes) and 500-yard freestyle (5:53.16) while the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Carl Bors, Erskin, Kaleb Reagle and Ruzicka clocked a winning 3:54.26.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Reagle, Ruzicka, Erskin and Josh Martinez took second with a time of 2:01.73. Ruzicka also was second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.64. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Evan Gurrola, Bors, Martinez and Adrian Hernandez took second in 1:53.19.

No official team scores were reported.

GCHS new boys coach Dan Delgado said he was pleased with many of the performances, but emphasized there was still plenty of work and improvement for the team.

“We have some kids who are seeing the benefits of hard work,” Delgado said, “and we’re seeing kids not yet benefiting. The ones who are not benefiting are somewhat at a wall and we are trying to teach the kids to kick in the wall. I’m pleased with the effort levels.”

Delgado said that the critical improvement at meets come from hard work on practice days in the pool.

“They have to learn to appreciate being at practice,” Delgado said. “Missing a practice is a blown opportunity to improve. Some want to set on their laurels, some are too sick, some are too tired.”

The training regimen that benefits the swimmers from practice to competition is something Delgado has emphasized since assuming the head coaching position.

“There is a process to learn from freshman to sophomore and from sophomore to junior,” Delgado said. “When you’re a junior to senior, you should know the process of improving.”

Hutchinson Invitational

Garden City Boys Results

200y medley relay—2. (Kaleb Reagle, Radek Ruzicka, Alec Erskin, Josh Martinez), 2:01.73.

200y freestyle—1. Radek Ruzicka, 2:02.71.

200y individual medley—1. Alec Erskin, 2:23.76; 5. Brayden Sneath, 3:11.52.

50y freestyle—5. Carl Bors, 25.96.

100y butterfly—2. Radek Ruzicka, 1:01.64.

100y freestyle—4. Carl Bors, 59.47.

500y freestyle—1. Alec Erskin, 5:53.16; 3. Kaleb Reagle, 5:57.07.

200y freestyle relay—2. (Evan Gurrola, Carl Bors, Josh Martinez, Adrian Hernandez), 1:53.19.

100y backstroke—4. Kaleb Reagle, 1:13.27.

400y freestyle relay—1. Carl Bors, Alec Erskin, Kaleb Reagle, Radek Ruzicka, 3:54.26.