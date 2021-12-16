Lakin boys, Dighton girls grab wins

High school basketball teams are winding down their December schedules this week, prior to the holidays.

Lakin boys 84, Sublette 61

The Lakin boys basketball team picked up a road win on Tuesday, defeating Sublette, 84-61.

Lakin jumped out to an early lead after one quarter, 21-12, and continued to outscore Sublette to take a 46-32 lead into halftime. The Broncs continued outscoring the Larks through the second half.

The Broncs’ Servando Gonzalez poured in 32 points to lead all scorers and help Lakin grab the win. Colter Oldham had 23 points toward the win and Allen Martinez scored 16 in the victory.

Eight Lakin players contributed points in the win.

Mason Unruh led the scoring for Sublette with 19 points, with seven players scoring points in the game for the Larks.

LAKIN; 21; 25; 15; 23; - 84

SUBLETTE; 12; 20; 8; 21; - 61

LaCrosse girls 28, Dighton 43

The Dighton High School girls’ basketball team grabbed a home win on Tuesday, knocking off LaCrosse, 43-28, in front of the home crowd.

The Hornets used a stingy defense to hold LaCrosse to less than 10 points in each of the first three quarters, while taking a 20-10 lead in to the locker room at halftime. The third quarter gave Dighton its biggest lead, outscoring LaCrosse 11-5, and seal the victory. LaCrosse won the scoring battle in the fourth, 13-12, but it wasn’t enough.

Jessi Whipple led the scoring for Dighton with 13 points while Traci Cramer added 11. Seven Hornets scored points in the game.

LaCrosse’s Avery Parrott led all scorers with 17 points.

LACROSSE; 6; 4; 5; 13; - 28

DIGHTON; 11; 9; 11; 12; - 43