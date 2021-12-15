Inductees chosen for KSHSAA Hall of Fame

Garden City Telegram

Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Awards will be presented during 2022 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at www.kshsaa.org.

The Class of 2022 inductees include:

Barry Mellen, Woodland Park, CO – Faculty

Barry Mellen spent 34 years as a teacher and coach, 29 of those years at Southwestern Heights. During his girls basketball coaching career, he acquired a record of 785 wins and 178 losses, a winning percentage of .815. In 1992, his girls’ basketball team had an undefeated season which led to a state championship. His teams won state championship titles twice and were runner ups seven times. Barry was a successful volleyball coach as well, making it to the state tournament seven years and a girls/boys track coach with three state championships. With his years of success came many recognitions such as “Coach of the Year” by numerous news outlets and associations and even a “Coach of the Decade.” At the National Federation State High School Association (NFHS) level, Coach Mellen was awarded the “National Girls Coach of the Year” for District 5 in 2009.

Charles (Chuck) Fessenden, Almena – Faculty

Charles “Chuck” Fessenden spent 43 years teaching, coaching and inspiring students at Northern Valley High School in Almena, Kansas. He served as the head football coach his entire career, charting 292 wins and 142 losses, the most all-time 8-player football coaching wins in Kansas. During his tenure, his team made the state championships seven times and brought home the championship title three times. At one time, his football team had 41 consecutive wins. Chuck was one of the initial founders of the “Kansas 8-Man Football Association” and the “8-Man All Star Game.” Coach Fessenden was also responsible for coaching one state basketball championship and winning three state track championships. He was honored over the course of four decades for his coaching of football, basketball, and track. The football field at Northern Valley has been named Fessenden Field in his honor.

Cheryl Gleason, Topeka – Administrator

Cheryl Gleason is synonymous with the Kansas Association for Youth (KAY) organization as it is built upon service and leadership. Cheryl served the students, coaches, sponsors, administrators, and schools of Kansas through her leadership as an Assistant Executive Director at the Kansas State High School Activities Association from 1989 until her retirement in 2021. Although she was the administrator for activities such as gymnastics, volleyball, bowling, tennis, swimming and diving and golf, what she will always be most remembered for are her years as the KAY State Director. Cheryl is the only KAY alum to have served 50 years at the KAY Leadership Camp. In 2012, she helped launch KAYAN, the Kansas Association for Youth Alumni Network, as an organization that would continue the beliefs and mission of the KAY organization. During her career, Cheryl served on numerous national committees and was recognized for her service with many Hall of Fame inductions.

Bill Kimble, Posthumous – Student

As a 1965 graduate, Bill Kimble is easily the most decorated athlete to graduate from Hoisington High School. Bill Kimble earned 12 gold medals from the KSHSAA State Track Meets in 1963, 1964 and 1965. In each of those three years, he won the gold in the 100 yard and 220-yard dashes, the 180 yard hurdles, and the 880 yard relay. He also helped his track team win two state titles. Kimble holds the record for the 100-yard dash with a time of 9.6 seconds (or converted to meters is 10.5 seconds). Bill continues to hold the state records for the 100 yard and 220-yard dashes. Bill was also an accomplished football athlete and intended to compete for Texas when he experienced some bad luck with his trip and therefore returned to Kansas to participate in track and football at a junior college before being drafted to Vietnam.

Pamela McComas, Topeka – Faculty

Pam McComas spent 40 years in the Topeka 501 School District, instilling a passion for speech, debate and forensics in her students. She coached over 170 students to Nationals for 33 consecutive years, coaching five national champions and 15 National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) All-Americans. In 1999 she was awarded the National Coach of the Year by Pi Kappa Delta/Bruno E. Jacob Award and in 2016 McComas received the National Federation State High School Association’s (NFHS) Citation Award for Speech, Debate and Theatre Directors. Her involvement with the KSHSAA includes serving on the Board of Directors and Executive Board. Beyond the state of Kansas, she has served the NFHS on various committees and has co-authored National debate topic papers, in which her topic, Water Resources, was selected for the 2021-2022 school year. Through the NSDA, McComas has received multiple Chapter Awards and other numerous honors.

The Hall of Fame is housed in the Kansas State High School Activities Association offices, 601 SW Commerce Place in Topeka and is open Monday–Friday during business hours (directions at www.kshsaa.org). The Hall of Fame is also available via the KSHSAA “Gallery of Champions” at http://www.kshsaachamps.org/.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, an individual must have made an unusually outstanding contribution in interschool activities, either as a student with exceptional talent, or as an adult working with youth (such as an activity coach, director or sponsor, an administrator, an official or a contributor). Hall of Fame inductees may no longer be active in the field for which they are nominated (exception: contributor with over 30 years of outstanding service).

Each year schools and communities throughout Kansas submit many nominations of individuals who have made tremendous contributions in the field of interschool activities. The honorees were chosen from nominations reviewed by a selection committee.

Hall of Fame information is available on the KSHSAA website at www.kshsaa.org. Nomination forms are available by contacting the KSHSAA. Any nominations to be considered for induction in 2023 must be submitted prior to November 1, 2022.