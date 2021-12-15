GCCC men go cold in road loss to Cowley

GCCC Sports Information Services

ARKANSAS CITY - The Christmas break couldn't come soon enough for the Broncbuster men.

Mekhi Cameron scored 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds, former Lawrence High School star Clarence King chipped in 15 points, and Cowley beat Garden City Community College, 61-55 at W.S. Scott Auditorium on Monday night. It was the Broncbusters fifth loss in their last six games, dropping them to 8-5 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

Garden City shot a season-worst 26 percent from the floor and was just 3-of-16 from 3. The Broncbusters are now just 6-of-34 (18 percent) from beyond the arc in their last two games. And that once fluid ball movement that dominated their first seven contests, produced just five assists on 15 made baskets.

The Broncbusters played from behind for much of the night. After Jyre McCloud completed an early three-point play to put Garden City up three, Cameron quickly answered with a 3 followed by an 18-footer, Xavier Valley connected on a four-point play, and the Tigers were up, 11-5 with 13:21 remaining.

The lead changed hands six times over the first 20 minutes, but Garden City was limited to just one field goal over the final 8:27. In fact, they clanged 19 of their first 25 shots and trailed, 26-21 at the intermission.

After trailing by as many as eight early in the second half, Garden City responded with a 17-6 surge, taking a 38-36 advantage on Tone Hunter's line-drive jumper and Diarra's two free throws with 15:31 to play. It was one of only three made baskets for the freshman point guard.

But Cowley responded the next time they had the ball. Raishaun Brown peeled off a pick and buried a 3, King exploded to the cup for an and-1 layup; then connected on a 17-footer from the top of the key, and the Tigers put together a 10-0 run that put them up eight.

Garden City managed to take the lead with less than five minutes to go. Micah Octave ripped the ball out of Cameron's hands; then sprinted to the other end for a two-handed jam that gave the Broncbusters a 51-49 edge with 4:59 remaining. But Garden City closed the game the same way they did the first half going without a field goal the rest of the way. Meantime Cowley answered with a 12-4 blitz, handing the Broncbusters their third road loss of the season.

Diarra posted his third straight double-double with 20 points and 18 boards for Garden City. Heru Bligen scored 11, and Hunter had 10 but was just 3-of-12 from the field.

Brown totaled 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists for Cowley, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

GARDEN CITY; 21;34; - 55

COWLEY CO; 26; 35; - 61

Garden City will now be off for the Christmas break and will be back in action on Jan. 5 at Pratt.