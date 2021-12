Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

Swimming: 3:30 p.m., GCHS boys at Hutchinson.

Basketball: 6 p.m., Holcomb girls at Colby; 7:45 p.m., Holcomb boys at Colby.

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

Swimming: 4 p.m., GCHS boys invite.

Wrestling: GCHS boys and girls at Lawrence (duals).

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Basketball: 6 p.m., Wichita Life Prep at GCHS girls; Holcomb girls at Goodland; 7:45 p.m., Wichita Life Prep at GCHS boys; Holcomb boys at Goodland.

Wrestling: GCHS boys and girls at Kansas City Stampede; 3 p.m., Holcomb at Hoisington.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Wrestling: GCHS boys and girls at Kansas City Stampede.