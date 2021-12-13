ROUNDBALL CLASSIC Holcomb girls knock off Buffaloes

GCHS Athletics

After leading by double digits early, the Buffs’ girls fell short in Saturday’s 49-47 loss to their Finney County rivals, the Holcomb Longhorns to conclude the Roundball Classic.

The Buffs, down by as many as seven in the fourth quarter, fought back with clutch 3-pointers and turnovers to pull within reach in the final minute. But with starters Makenzie Lucas and Amaya Gallegos on the bench with five fouls, the Buffs’ offense could not convert in the final 20 seconds.

“I’ll give them (Holcomb) credit for doing what we knew what they were going to do, which is even more frustrating – people cutting through the lane, the big kid, (Nicole) Ruda, killed us and that’s what we talked about in our scout yesterday,” GCHS head coach Matt Pfeifer said after the loss, which dropped Garden City to 0-5. “We talked about getting in front of her and not playing behind, and so it’s frustrating because a lot of it was us self-inflicting wounds.”

Ruda finished with 13 points, including several buckets in key moments when the Buffs seemed to be getting back into the rhythm of things. But with Ruda, and point guard Jera Kruleski’s clutch play and 15 points, the Buffs could never find that breakthrough.

The Buffs led by as many as 13 in an explosive first quarter that put the visiting Longhorns on their heels – a couple of 3-pointers by Aileen Becerrill led the early charge.

“We executed the game plan basically,” Pfeifer said of the early success. “We saw a few shots go down, but did little things right like jump into the ball on defense, jamming cutters, but as the game progressed we got away from that.”

The Longhorns also settled down and shut down the Buffs’ offense for most of the rest of the game. The Buffs scored just 4 points all second quarter and barely held onto a 21-17 lead at half as Paige Jones sunk a couple of baskets, including a 3-pointer to cut into the lead.

The Longhorns outscored the Buffs 19-8 in the third quarter and forced Garden City to rally, which the Buffs did, taking a short-lived lead on Becerril’s pull up jumper with a little more than 3 minutes to go.

But shortly after, Lucas fouled out, and the Longhorns went on a 6-0 run, capped by Ruda’s and-1 bucket off a Kruleski assist. Becerril drilled another 3 to pull within 47-45, but Gallegos, the Buffs’ starting point guard, soon fouled out, as well.

“They’ve struggled with foul trouble all year and that showed up again tonight and we would like to have them on the floor in crunch time because they are two of our better players and people who have played more throughout their career,” Pfeifer said of Lucas and Gallegos.

“It’s something they’ve got to learn from and stop getting silly fouls in the first and second quarter.”

Garden had a possession late where they could have tied the game or gone ahead, but couldn’t get a shot off without their on-floor general in Gallegos.

The Buffs finished the tournament 0-3 while Holcomb went 1-2. Kruleski garnered all-tournament honors for Holcomb.

Holcomb 6; 11; 19; 13; - 49

Garden City 17; 4; 8; 18; - 47

Holcomb (2-2) – King 1 0-0 2, Kruleski 3 7-8 15, Cornelsen 2 3-5 7, P Jones 1 0-1 2, Blackburn 1 3-4 5, H Jones 3 0-0 7, Ruda 6 1-5 13. Totals 17; 14-23; 51.

Garden City (0-5) – Tesch 2 1-2 7, Roth 4 1-5 10, Becerril 7 3-4 14, Lucas 3 4-4 10, Gallegos 4 0-0. Totals 16; 9-15; 49.

3-pointers – Holcomb 3 (Kruleski 2, Jones 1), Garden City 6 (Tesch 2, Roth 1, Becerril 3).