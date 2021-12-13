ROUNDBALL CLASSIC Garden City drops Holcomb in final tourney matchup

GCHS Athletics

A suffocating defense and just enough offense was good enough for the Garden City Buffs’ boys to beat the visiting Holcomb Longhorns 68-53 in the Roundball Classic finale Saturday night at The Garden.

Those 53 points represented the low point total of the young season for the Longhorns (3-1), as the Buffs (3-2) were relentless in their press despite putting their Finney County rivals into the double bonus early in each half.

“With the system we’re trying to install, the first half is usually back and forth, because teams are prepared and they’re ready,” first-year GCHS head coach Jeff Williamson said. “But as the time goes on in the game, and we bring waves and waves of pressure, it

just wears on people. And we usually see it about 5 minutes to go in the third quarter. We start seeing guys hands on their knees, sucking wind and lazy passes – that’s blood in the water – turn up the pressure.”

After being tied at 23-all at halftime, the Buffs were up 35-29 with 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but by the end of the quarter the Buffs were up 49-36, pouring in 29 points in the frame.

The Longhorns tried to scratch their way back into the game, but the Buffs’ pressure was too much, winning bragging rights for the year in front of a solid, loud crowd from both towns.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere,” Williamson said. “My hat’s off to both communities – everybody came out. Their entire coaching staff at Holcomb, their entire roster, played a great game. Our pressure just got to them.”

So did the Buffs’ guard duo of Tae Rosales and Jace Steinmetz, who combined for 37 points and 15-for-17 at the free-throw line. With Buffs’ bigs Cooper Ramsey and Caleb Wiese in foul trouble for a good portion of the game, the Buffs – who regularly play 10 or 11 players, went even deeper into their bench. And Rosales and Steinmetz dug in their heels deeper, as well.

“The mentality we’re trying to install is next man up,” Williamson said. “We have to stay ready. We’re not about individual accolades, it’s about a team win. The guys have done a great job of that. I’m really proud of them.”

But speaking of individual accolades – Rosales was named to the all-tournament team.

Holcomb was led by Damon Mesa and Kaden Johnson, who each had 11 points. Cooper Autry, who had 18 points and 18 boards earlier in the tournament, was held to just nine points.

Holcomb 12; 11; 13; 17; - 53

Garden City 9; 12; 26; 19; - 68

Holcomb (3-1) – Tolbert 2 1-2 6, Sizemore 2 0-2 4, Mesa 5 1-6 11, VanPelt 2 0-1 5, Johnson 4 2-2 11, Autry 1 6-10 9, Tichenor 2 3-4 7. Totals 18 13-27 53.

Garden City (3-2) – Biera 1 0-0 3, Ramsey 3 0-0 6, Steinmetz 6 6-6 20, Rosales 4 9-11 17, Underwood 3 1-1 7, Wiese 5 4-5 14, Guevara 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 21-25 68.

3-pointers – Holcomb 4 (Tolbert 1, Van Pelt 1, Johnson 1, Autry 1), Garden City 3 (Steinmetz 2, Biera 1).

GCHS 71, CORONADO, COLO. 35 (FRIDAY)

A fast and furious first 6 minutes gave the Garden City boys all the cushion they would need in a dominant 71-35 win over Coronado, Colo., on Friday night at The Garden.

“The key was making shots, getting into our pressure and creating turnovers,” first-year head coach Jeff Williamson said as the Buffaloes improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Roundball Classic.

The Buffs lost to Olathe North on Thursday night to open the Classic when a late rally from down 16 came up short, but rebounded to down the Coronado Cougars Friday night.

“I just think the big difference was we were able to make shots, and able to get into our full-court pressure,” Williamson said. “When we do that, we’re way more effective, rather than (transition defense) off misses and having to chase people down.”

Utilizing hockey line changes, the Buffs deployed Williamson’s patented full-court pressure the entire game, forcing the Cougars into turnover after turnover, many of which led directly to points on the other end.

The Buffs’ bigs did a lot of the offensive damage as Caleb Wiese scored 13 and Cooper Ramsey added 10. Jace Steinmetz also had 10 points as 11 different Buffs got in the scorebook.

After the first 6 minutes of play, the Buffs already had a double-digit lead on the visiting Cougars, coached by former Buff Cody Bernbeck. The Buffs would not relinquish that lead for the rest of the game, leading by 11 after the first quarter and 18 at halftime.

“The more that we play, and the more game time we get, the better we’re going to get at this,” Williamson said. “Just get multiple guys in and get multiple guys in multiple positions.”

Playing at a breakneck tempo, a lot of Buffs are going to see a lot of playing time – 13 different players saw the floor Friday night. But that also means players won’t have a ton of minutes together like they might on slower-paced teams where only seven or eight play.

“It takes a lot of time,” Williamson said about becoming accustomed to his system. “Playing into the flow of the game, getting to understand what you have to do and when you have to do it … and knowing who is in your unit because that changes from game to game.”

The chemistry on Friday night was nowhere near lacking. The Buffs dominated the glass, created turnovers and found each other for several highlight reel assists and buckets.

Coronado 9; 1;5 10; 1; – 35

Garden City 20; 22; 17; 22; – 71

Coronado (2-4) – Bamke 1 1-2 4, Noah 1 0-0 2, Cunningham 5 2-4 14, Frieling 1 0-0 2, Enoch 3 0-0 7, Smith 3 0-1 6. Totals 14 3-7 35.

Garden City (2-2) – Salinas 1 0-0 3, Biera 1 1-2 4, Metzen 2 2-2 6, Springston 1 0-0 2, Ramsey 5 0-2 10, Steinmetz 4 1-1 10, Rosales 3 0-0 7, Underwood 4 0-0 8, Wiese 6 1-2 13, Guevara 2 0-0 4, Whitehurst 2 0-2 4. Totals 31 5-11 71.

3-pointers – Coronado 4 (Bamke 1, Cunningham 2, Enoch 1), Garden City 4 (Biera, Salinas, Steinmetz, Rosales).

OTHER SATURDAY BOYS GAMES:

Liberal 63, Scott City 55

Izzy Garcia-Rotolo had 12 points and Christopher Robledo had 11 to lead Liberal to a 63-55 win over Scott City on Saturday at The Garden.

Liberal ended the Roundball Classic with a 1-2 record, while Scott City went 0-3.

This game came down to the wire, even though the Beavers fell behind by double digits early. Scott City fought back and pulled it within a score late, but Liberal was able to hold on for the win.

Scott City was led by Gus Hawkins’ 15 points, and Ronnie Weathers had 12.

Liberal 15; 17; 17; 14; - 63

Scott City 4; 18; 15; 18; - 55

Liberal (63) – Tran 2 2-2 8, Kerr 3 2-4 8, Garcia-Rotolo 5 2-2 12, Almeda 0 1-2 1, Gilmore 1 2-4 4, M Huskey 4 1-2 9, H Huskey 3 0-2 6, Rublede 4 1-1 11, Avalos 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 11-19 63.

Scott City (55) – Duff 1 0-0 2, Metzger 3 3-4 9, Rodriguez 0 0-1 0, Thon 1 0-0 3, Hawkins 5 5-5 15, Bailey 4 2-3 10, Weathers 4 3-5 12, Tarango 2 0-1 4. Totals 20 13-19 55.

3-pointers – Liberal 4 (Tran 2, Rubledo 2), Scott City 2 (Thon 1, Weathers 1).

Olathe North 44, Trinity 40

Mirroring their girl counterparts, the Olathe North boys’ team finished the Roundball Classic with a 3-0 record, as well, edging Wichita Trinity 44-40 on Saturday at The Garden. Senior forward Gavin Shearer led the Eagles with 12 points and Josh Parrish added nine in

the defensive battle.

Trailing by 4 at halftime, the Eagles rallied in the third quarter to go on a 14-5 run and take a 5-point lead. They were able to hold for the win and seal the 3-0 record as the only boys’ team in the tournament to go undefeated.

Trinity 11; 10; 5; 14; - 40

North 7; 10; 14; 13; - 44

Trinity (40) – Buckner 4 0-0 8, Green 1 0-0 2, Kirsten-Westgaurd 2 0-2 5, Zimmerman 7 0-0 15, Lear 1 0-0 2, Wutbrow 2 0-0 5, Weimar 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 0-2 40.

Olathe North (44) – Porter 2 0-0 4, Devoe 0 0-1 0, Rowden 1 0-0 3, Jo Parrish 2 5-6 9, Ja Parrish 1 0-0 3, Rippee 1 0-0 3, Shearer 5 2-2 12, Gracia 2 2-3 6, Chau 1 0-0 2, Watson 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 11-14 44.

3-pointers

– Trinity 7 (Bucker 3, Kirsten-Westgaurd 1, Zimmerman 1, Wutbrow 1, Weimar 1), North 3 (Rowden 1, Ja Parrish 1, Rippee 1).

Life Prep 65, Coronado 62

In one of the most exciting games of the weekend, Life Prep was able to edge Coronado, Colo., 65-62 to finish the tournament 2-1. Coronado, coached by former Buff Cody Bernbeck, went 1-2.

Coronado fell behind by 14 early, and rallied the rest of the way to pull even with Life Prep, but a couple of key buckets late kept Life Prep in the win column.

Isaiah Braynen, who won tournament MVP on the boys’ side, led Life Prep with 19 points, while Coronado was led by Rayzel Cunningham’s 27. Cunningham was named to the all-tournament team, as well.

Coronado 6; 21; 13; 22; - 62

Life Prep 20; 18; 10; 17; - 65

Life Prep (65) – Russell 2 2-2 7, Saunders 0 2-2 2, Braynen 7 5-9 19, Simms 1 2-3 4, Szponer 2 0-0 4, M Johnson 3 0-0 6, Suideisky 2 0-0 4, Arranz 6 0-0 13. Totals 26 11-16 65.

Coronado (62) – Cunningham 4-6 1-2 27, Esposito 3 0-0 9, Gutowski 0 2-2 2, Enoch 1 2-2 4, Smith 7 4-7 20. Totals 21 9-13 62.

Coronado 6; 21; 13; 22; - 62

Life Prep 20; 18; 10; 17; - 65

3-pointers – Coronado 11 (Cunningham 6, Esposito 3, Smith 2), Coronado 2 (Russell 1, Arranz 1). Life Prep 2 (Russell 1, Arranz 1).