Garden City’s Cervantes takes gold at Great Bend

GCHS finishes fifth as team

The Garden City High School girls’ wrestling team tackled some of the top competition in Kansas on Saturday when they competed in the Great Bend Invitational.

The Buffs, who are ranked No. 6 in Division I, scored 97.0 points to place fifth in a field of 22 teams, including first-place finisher Emporia (ranked No. 5 in Division I) which totaled 129.0 points. Dodge City, ranked No. 2, took second with 118.5 points while host Great Bend (ranked No. 9 in Division I) placed third with 107.0 points. Hoisington, ranked No. 8 in Division II, was fourth, just one point clear of the Buffaloes with 98.0 points.

Topping the Buffs’ performances was Anahi Cervantes at 101-pounds with a gold medal winning effort. In improving her season record to 8-1, Cervantes pinned Jaidyn Alavarado of Junction City in the title match.

“She’s a great story,” GCHS head coach Carlos Prieto said of Cervantes. “Before the season, she was not going to wrestle and was just going to be one of our managers. However, we talked her into wrestling and look what she is doing. It is impressive. She’s getting better and better every week.”

Her teammate, Naiema Salazar (6-3) placed third in the same weight division with a win over Ariana Estrada of Emporia.

At 115 pounds, there were two divisions of round-robin competition, and Vanessa Ortiz Chavarria (3-4) took second in the B bracket by winning three and losing twice. Sara Chapa (6-2) placed third in the A bracket by winning four of her five matches, and capped it off with a pin of Ashlyn Hahn of Stockton at 1:38 of the first period.

Alondra Guzman finished fourth at 155 pounds with a 4-1 meet record to improve to 8-2. She was unable to compete in the third-place match due to the five-match limit in a one-day tournament. Bethanie Cruz also brought home a fourth-place finish after losing a heartbreaking 5-4 decision to Valeria Hernandez of Dodge City.

Brynn Geier placed fourth at 138 pounds in the B bracket round robin. Perla Garcia Estrada took a fourth at 126 pounds, losing to Emily Lovett of Hoisington by fall at 0:22 of the first.

Other competitors, each going 2-2 in their divisions, were Karime Guzman at 143 pounds and Belle Hernandez at 132 pounds.

“I told the girls ahead of time that this was going to be like a mini-state tournament,” Prieto said of the high caliber competition. “We had to bump up a couple of girls who missed weight and we were without Angel Serrano, so we had some additional challenges.”

Considering the Buffs were not at full strength, Prieto said the team performed admirably.

“The girls are doing a great job as they continue to get better each week,” Prieto said. “They were very attentive and just improve every day. I like the progression we’re making.”

The Buffs will cap off their December schedule before the holiday break later this week.

On Thursday, they will have dual matches with Lawrence High and Lawrence-Free State before heading on to Kansas City where they will compete in the two-day Kansas City Stampede along with the GCHS boys wrestling team on Friday and Saturday.