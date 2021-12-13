GCHS boys take second at Colorado tourney

GCHS Athletics

Buffaloes earn four gold medals

From week one to week two of the 2021-2022 wrestling season, Garden City High School coach Carlos Prieto had wanted to see gradual improvement that one would come to expect this early in the campaign.

Saturday, at the Harold McCray Invitational, hosted by Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument, Colo., the Buffs delivered just what Prieto had wanted.

Four Buffs garnered first-place finishes in their respective weight divisions to propel them to a runner-up finish with 216.5 points, finishing only behind Falcon High School’s 240.5 points. Cherokee Trail was a distant third with 189.5 points and Greeley Central was fourth at 186.5 points.

Sebastian Rodriguez and Sebastian Lopez remained unbeaten through the first two tournaments by winning the 138- and 285-pound divisions. In running his record to 12-0, Rodriguez defeated Silvano Alejandro of Olathe South (Colo.) with a pin at 3:41 of the second period.

Lopez, meanwhile, upped his record to 11-0 with a 5-3 decision over previously unbeaten Leon Ramirez of Greeley Central.

“Sebastian (Rodriguez) is unranked right now, and is flying under the radar at the moment, but he’s going to surprise a lot of people,” Prieto said of his 138-pounder. “Sebastian (Lopez) wrestled well and with it being early in the year, we still have a few things to work on to continue to get better.”

Ryan Heiman returned after missing the first week due to illness and captured the 126-pound divison by going 4-0. In his title match he overwhelmed Nic Vicic of Thunder Ridge with a 13-2 major decision.

“Considering it was his first tournament, I thought he was dominating in his matches,” Prieto said of Heiman. “We’ve wanted him to wrestle more aggressively and I think he demonstrated that.”

Ben Dunlap at 170 pounds was the other individual champion, also going 4-0 for the day to improve his season slate to 10-1. In his championship bout, Dunlap earned a 3-1 decision over Armstrong Zaw of Greeley Central.

Several other Buffs’ wrestlers only lost one match (Braydon Pacheco at 106, Colin Kleysteuber at 152 and Braydon Hill at 220), due to the fact that they had to wrestle the No. 1-seeded wrestler in their division in the opening matches.

“It was just a very different and strange seeding meeting,” Prieto said. “But aside from having to wrestle the top seeds, all of those kids wrestled well. If you lost the first match, the best you could do was to place fifth.”

Dakota Smith was third at 120-pounds as was Alan Chairez at 182 pounds.

In placing fifth at 106 pounds, Pacheco defeated Phoenix Valez of Doherty by technical fall, 18-2. With a fourth-place finish (4-2), Gael Terrazas lost his final match by a fall (4:16) to Tommy Blackman of Doherty. Smith pinned Daniel Garcia of Coronado at 0:53 to take his third at 120 pounds.

Rodriguez went to the final 20 seconds of the second period before pinning Silvano Aejandro of Olathe South at 138 pounds. In the fifth-place match at 145 pounds, Ethan Allen dominated Maciu Ramaqa of Rampart with a 15-2 major decision. Kleysteuber pinned David Pullin of Air Academy at 0:53 of the first to claim fifth at 152. At 160 pounds, Salvador Barintas (2-2) was sixth when he lost by fall (1:36) to Michael Tracy of Doherty.

Chairez (8-4) earned his third-place medal with a 5-3 decision over Alex Thorhauer of Falcon at 182 pounds. In the 195-pound division, Dio Holguin (4-3) was fourth when he was pinned by Elijah Brown of Doherty at 1:16 of the first period. Hill got his fifth-place standing with a pin of Quinn Pinegar of Coronado at 0:40 of the first.

“It was my first look at the boys this year and I thought they had a really good day,” Prieto said. “A lot of those kids had to wrestle against the best in the first match, but came back strong. We saw a lot of different wrestling styles which I think will benefit us moving forward.”

Prieto said he would nominate Dunlap was his Wrestler of the Week after being seeded seventh and then winning his weight division.

“Top to bottom we’re getting better,” Prieto said. “It’s nice to have a full season because we have the time work on things between our tournaments this year.”

The Buffs will conclude their 2021 portion of the schedule later this week. They will travel on Thursday to Lawrence for a dual meet with the Lions that evening. Then, they will head on to Kansas City where they will compete in the tough Kansas City Stampede on Friday and Saturday.

“Yes, it’s the monster event of the season,” Prieto said of the Stampede. “Even some of our very best wrestlers in the past have had difficulty there, but we learn a lot and it makes us better.”

Team Standings

(All Colorado teams except Garden City)

1. Falcon, 240.5; 2. Garden City, 216.5; 3. Cherokee Trail, 189.5; 4. Greeley Central, 186.0; 5. Lewis-Palmer, 110.0; 6. Thunder Ridge, 92.0; 7. Vista Ridge, 90.0; 8. Coronado, 63.0; 9. Doherty, 56.0; 10. Cherry Creek, 49.0; 11. Air Academy, 43.0; 12. Rampart, 41.0; 13. Olathe South, 34.0; 14. Lewis-Palmer JV 6.0; 15. Sand Creek, 0.0.