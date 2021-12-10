ROUNDBALL CLASSIC Garden City girls drop contest to state powerhouse Eagles

GCHS Athletics

Scott City, Liberal claim victories in Roundball Classic

Garden City High School’s girls’ basketball team knew that its opening-round opponent, Olathe North, in the 2021 Clarion Inn Roundball Classic would be a monumental challenge.

And for a multitude of reasons that just how it played out as the Buffs were dropped 46-19 on Thursday night at The Garden to see their early season record slip to 0-3.

They took Friday night off, after playing Scott City on Tuesday, and will host Finney County rival Holcomb on Saturday at The Garden in a 5 p.m. tip-off as the front end of the Ark River Rivalry.

The Eagles were coming off a 17-6 season a year ago in which they lost in the Class 6A state quarterfinals and returned the majority of their starters. That starting lineup included players standing 6-2, 6-0, 5-11, 5-9 along with a 5-1 lightning-quick point guard. Coming off the bench, the Eagles could count on a 6-2 and 5-11 player to give them a significant inside advantage.

Thursday’s match-up was the season opener for North and in the first quarter it looked like the Eagles were playing their first game as they led just 4-2. But then they put together quarters of 17 and 18 points in the second and third while holding the Buffs to five points in each stanza. With a running clock in the fourth quarter, the teams netted seven points each in the closing eight minutes.

North got 13 points from 6-2 senior YiiBari Nwidadah and 11 points from 5-11 senior Ashlyn Alloway. Aileen Becerril scored 8 points to pace the Buffs.

In other opening night games on the girls’ side, Western Athletic Conference foe Liberal routed Wichita-Trinity Academy 84-20 behind the 30-point outburst of Ashley Carrillo, who drained six 3-point baskets. Scott City upped its record to 3-0 with a dominating 65-19 triumph over Coronado, Colo., and Wichita-Life Prep Academy handed Holcomb’s girls a 45-32 setback.

In Friday’s girls action, it will be Holcomb hosting Coronado, Colo., Liberal is at home against Olathe North and Scott City’s girls host Wichita Trinity. All girls games will be played at 6 p.m. at the home sites of the western Kansas schools.

On Saturday, all games will be played in Garden City at The Garden. Girls action will see Trinity face Olathe North at 10 a.m. and Liberal opposing Coronado, also at 10 a.m. in the auxiliary gym. Scott City will be idle and then the Buffaloes meet the Longhorns at 5 p.m.

Olathe North 46, Garden City 19

Olathe North (46) – Dillon 1 0-0 2, S. Simmons 0 1-2 1, Landry 0 2-4 2, Stanford 3 2-4 9, Copeland 2 0-0 6, Mack 1 0-0 2, Nwidadah 6 1-1 13, Alloway 4 3-4 11. Totals 17 9-15 46.

Garden City (19) – Roth 0 1-4 1, Becerril 2 3-3 8, Pinchon 1 0-0 2, Lucas 1 0-0 2, Gallegos 2 2-4 6. Totals 6 6-11 19.

Olathe North 4 17 18 7 -- 46

Garden City 2 5 5 7 -- 19

Three-point goals—Olathe North 4 (Stanford 1, Alloway 2); Garden City 1 (Becerril).

Life Prep Academy 45, Holcomb 32

Life Prep Academy (45) – Fane 4 2-2 11, Zachariah 1 0-0 2, Deodhar 6 0-0 13, Duda 4 2-4 10, Tomaszuk 1 0-2 3, Lopez 2 0-0 4, Singh 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-8 45.

Holcomb (32) – Kruleski 7 0-4 16, Cornelsen 1 0-2 2, P. Jones 0 6-8 6, H. Jones 1 2-3 4, Ruda 1 2-2 4. Totals 10 10-19 32.

Life Prep Academy 17 12 7 9 -- 45

Holcomb 6 10 9 7 -- 32

Three-point goals—Life Prep 3 (Fane 1, Deodhar 1, Tomaszuk 1) ; Holcomb 2 (Kruleski 2).

Scott City 65, Coronado, Colo. 19

Coronado (19) – E. Leisher 3 1-2 8, Amaya 1 0-0 2, Rempel 1 0-0 2, Leukhardt 1 0-0 2, A. Leisher 1 1-2 3, Spradlin 0 0-1 0, Elston 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 2-5 19.

Scott City (65) – Stevens 1 0-0 2, Rumford 3 2-2 9, Strine 8 0-1 16, Latta 3 1-2 8, Sowers 1 0-0 2, Felker 3 4-4 11, Cupp 4 1-1 9, Cramer 2 0-0 4, Patton 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 8-10 65.

Coronado 5 10 2 2 -- 19

Scott City 21 17 16 12 -- 65

Three-point goals—Coronado 1 (E. Leisher 1), Scott City 3 (Rumford 1, Latta 1, Felker 1). Rebounds—Scott City 36, Coronado 26. Turnovers—Coronado 18, Scott City 7. Fouls—Coronado 12, Scott City 12. Fouled out—None.

Liberal 84, Wichita-Trinity Academy 20

Wichita-Trinity Academy (20) – Brown 0 2-2 2, Balzer 1 0-0 2, Wills 2 0-0 5, Hodstrom 1 5-7 7, Cary 1 0-3 2, Pannell 0 1-2 1, Cross 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 9-16 20.

Liberal (84) – Carrillo 12 0-0 30, Ormiston 1 0-0 3, Terrazas 0 1-2 1, Hall 4 2-2 10, Hatcher 2 1-2 5, Contreras 4 0-1 11, Hallman 7 0-0 15, Horyna 3 1-1 7, West 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 5-8 84.

Wichita-Trinity Academy 8 6 4 2 -- 20

Liberal 28 22 22 12 -- 84

Three-point goals—Trinity 1 (Wills 1), Liberal 11 (Carrillo 6, Ormiston 1, Contreras 3, Hallman 1).