ROUNDBALL CLASSIC Buffalo boys fall to Olathe North in tourney opener

GCHS Athletics

Boys open play in Roundball Classic at four sites

After Thursday night’s Clarion Inn Roundball Classic opener against Olathe North, Garden City Buffaloes’ new boys’ coach, Jeff Williamson, saw some incremental steps forward despite his team’s 64-55 setback at The Garden to the highly-regarded Eagles from eastern Kansas.

For nearly the full 32 minutes of the Classic debut game for the boys, the Buffs applied 90-feet of intense pressure, forcing the Eagles into a set of turnovers that provided the home team numerous scoring opportunities that saw them come from 16 points behind to cut the lead to the final nine points.

“We’re still learning the new system, so it’s a process,” Williamson said of his team, which platooned a 5-in-5-out philosophy most of the game. “We want to create and force the pressure to dictate the game to the other team.”

But the Buffaloes committed their own turnovers, somewhere in the 20-plus number, and then cashed in only 8-of-15 free throws, both of which proved costly.

“We’ve played three games (1-2) now and I see the early trend,” Williamson said. “We have to value each possession and we have to find a way to be better at the free throw line. If we do those two things better, we might have seen a different outcome.”

The Eagles, coming off a solid season a year ago, got balanced scoring from Josh Parrish with 13, MJ Devoe with 12 and super freshman Jalaan Watson with 10. North knocked down six 3-pointers and employed their own full-court press throughout.

The Buffs, meanwhile, got double-figure scoring from senior Tae Rosales, who had a game-high 16 points, including a trio of treys from behind the arc.

“We didn’t show as much court awareness as I’d like because North would come from behind and knock the ball away, so we had some silly turnovers,” Williamson said. “But I liked the intensity and I liked the fact that they played hard the entire game. That’s the encouraging part. I saw some good things.”

The Buffs’ boys were in action by themselves at The Garden on Friday night as they take on Coronado, Colo., at 7 p.m. They face Holcomb at 6:45 on Saturday.

Coronado, which is coached by former Buffs’ standout Cody Bernbeck, had themselves a barn-burner at Scott City in their Classic opener. They won a 58-56 overtime contest in which senior Rayzel Cunningham dropped 30 points on the Beavers and knocked down a handful, count them at five, 3-point baskets.

“We’re getting better and showing some signs of improvement,” Bernbeck said Friday morning after his team’s win. “It’s exciting to be home and to play in front of a lot of family and friends. I’m really enjoying being at Coronado.”

At Holcomb, the Longhorns survived a scare from Wichita-Life Prep Academy when 6-4 senior Cooper Autry came up big with an 18-point, 18-rebound double-double to lead Coach Chad Novack’s squad to their second win of the young season.

The Longhorns dished out 15 assists that led to 23 field goals, including seven 3-pointers. Garden City transfer guard Luke Tolbert contributed 11 points off of three 3-pointers and Daegan VanPelt added 10.

The Longhorns hosted Wichita-Trinity Academy on Friday night. The Classic will conclude Saturday at The Garden when the highly-anticipated renewal of the Ark River Rivalry against Finney County rival Garden plays out at 6:45 p.m.

In the other boys’ game Thursday, Wichita Trinity Academy posted a 67-53 victory over Liberal in Liberal.

Olathe North 64, Garden City 55

Olathe North (64) – Porter 1 0-0 3, Devoe 3 3-6 12, Rowden 2 1-2 6, Josh Parrish 6 1-2 13, Jason Parrish 2 0-1 4, Shearer 2 4-6 8, Garcia 3 2-2 8, Watson 4 1-3 10. Totals 23 12-22 64.

Garden City (55) – Koksal 2 0-0 6, Salinas 3 0-0 7, Guevara 3 0-0 7, Metzen 1 0-0 2, Ramsey 1 2-6 4, Steinmetz 0 2-2 2, Rosales 5 3-4 16, Underwood 1 0-0 2, Wiese 4 1-3 9. Totals 20 8-15 55.

Olathe North 13 16 19 16 -- 64

Garden City 7 17 11 20 -- 55

Three-point goals—Olathe North 6 (Porter 1, Devoe 3, Rowden 1, Watson 1); Garden City 7 (Koksal 2, Salinas 1, Guevara 1, Rosales 3).

Holcomb 61, Wichita-Life Prep Academy 55

Life Prep Academy (55) – Russell 2 0-0 6, Saunders 1 1-1 3, Dawkins 2 0-2 5, Braynen 9 0-1 22, Szponer 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 2-3 7, Suidersky 0 5-6 5, Arranz 1 3-4 5. Totals 18 11-17 55.

Holcomb (61) – Tolbert 4 0-0 11, Sizemore 3 0-1 7, Mesa 2 0-0 4, Vanpelt 4 0-2 10, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Autry 5 7-8 18, Tichenor 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 8-13 61.

Life Prep Academy 14 7 16 18 -- 55

Holcomb 15 13 19 14 -- 61

Three-point goals—Life Prep 8 (Russell 2, Dawkins 1, Braynen 4, Johnson 1); Holcomb 7 (Tolbert 3, Sizemore 1, Vanpelt 2, Autry 1).

Coronado 58, Scott City 56 (OT)

Coronado (58) – Keller 2 0-0 6, Cunningham 12 1-2 30, Esposito 0 0-1 0, Enoch 1 1-2 4, Smith 6 5-8 18. Totals 21 7-13 58.

Scott City (56) – Metzger 2 0-0 4, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Rumford 1 1-1 3, Hawkins 10 2-2 22, Bailey 2 1-2 5, Weathers 4 1-2 9, Tarango 2 0-1 4, Gooden 2 3-5 7. Totals 24 8-13 56.

Coronado 7 12 13 14 7 -- 58

Scott City 12 16 14 14 5 -- 56

Three-point goals—Coronado 9 (Cunningham 5, Keller 2, Enoch 1, Smith 1), Scott City 0. Rebounds-Scott City 36, Coronado 23. Turnovers-Scott City 23, Coronado 26. Fouls-Coronado 17, Scott City 17. Fouled out-Coronado (Cunningham), Scott City (Metzger)

Trinity Academy 67, Liberal 53

Trinity Academy (67) – Buckner 2 0-6 6, Green 3 3-4 10, Kirsten-Westgard 2 1-4 6, Zimmerman 5 0-1 13, Lear 0 4-7 4, Draper 6 1-4 13, Weimer 4 5-6 15. Totals 24 14-32 67.

Liberal (53) – Kerr 1 1-3 3, Garcia-Rotolo 3 6-11 12, Almeda 4 0-0 10, Miller 2 1-2 5, Gilmore 3 1-4 7, M. Huskey 1 2-3 4, H. Huskey 1 0-1 2, Robledo 2 0-0 6, Avalos 1 2-4 4. Totals 18 13-28 53.

Trinity Academy 21 13 14 19 -- 67

Liberal 9 12 15 17 -- 53

Three-point goals—Trinity 7 (Buckner 2, Green 1, Kirsten-Westgard 1, Zimmerman 1, Weimer 2), Liberal 4 (Almeda 2, Robledo 2).