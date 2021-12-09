GCCC women knock off conference foe Seward County

GCCC Sports Information Services

Neves scores 20 points in victory

This was maybe too close for comfort for Head Coach Antwain Scales. But in the end, the Garden City Community College women’s basketball team won their second straight contest despite it coming at the expense of the second-year head man's blood pressure.

Kealani Neves scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Donetria McGee chipped in 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Garden City held off a furious Seward County rally to win, 71-68 Wednesday night at Conestoga Arena. The Broncbusters improved to 9-2 overall and 4-2 in conference.

But the Saints made them earn it.

Leading by three entering the second quarter, the Broncbusters scored 18 straight, capped by Alexis Smith's jumper that put Garden City up, 34-16 with 3:43 left in the half. They outscored Seward County 22-1 in the period and held the Saints to 0-of-14 from the field. On the flip side, the home team shot 63 percent and built a 38-14 lead while completing the most dominant 10 minutes of basketball of the Scales' era.

The fourth quarter was another story.

The Broncbusters were up, 47-25, going into the final period before the Saints hit them with an avalanche. Zhane Thompson nailed a pair of 3's, Hulda Joaquim knocked down two triples, and Seward County pulled within three, 59-56 on the heels of a 31-12 run with 1:55 left.

After Dayshawna Carter's layup and Neves's two free throws stretched the lead back to seven, Joaquim answered with a 2 from inside the paint, Sydney Wetlaufer knocked down two freebies, and Halima Salat rattled home a 26-footer to make it a three-point contest with 33 seconds remaining.

Two more Broncbuster free throws pushed it back to five before Salat drilled another 3-pointer from the right sideline, Thompson added two charity shots, and Garden City's lead was trimmed to one, 69-68 with three seconds on the clock.

Fortunately, Seward County never got a chance to take the lead. McGee hit two free throws on the other end, and Thompson's 35-footer hit the right side of the glass, giving the Broncbusters a heart-palpitating victory.

But the game should never have been that close.

Garden City's magical second quarter began with a silky-smooth Neves' 3-pointer from the wing. Justis Odom muscled her way to the rim, and Neves hit another trey followed by a layup to make it, 30-13. Carter added a 16-foot jumper, and Alexis Smith rattled one home from inside the dotted line, polishing off a stretch where the Broncbusters held the Saints scoreless for 7:31.

Smith finished with 12 points in 25 minutes for Garden City, which shot a season-best 59 percent from the floor. Carter added 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Thompson scored 18 points for Seward County, which hit seven 3's in a fourth quarter where they outscored the Broncbusters, 43-24. Joaquim netted 18, and Salat scored 11 off the bench.

Seward Co 13; 1; 11; 43; - 68

Garden City 16; 22; 9; 24; - 71

Garden City will be back in action on Saturday when they host Northwest Technical. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.