Dighton girls claim easy tournament win

Garden City Telegram

The Dighton High School girls’ basketball team opened play in the Castle Rock tournament on Tuesday, coming away with a victory rout over Wichita Central Christian Academy, 69-14.

The Hornets led throughout the game. The DHS defense stiffened in the second quarter, allowing no points, while the Hornet offense exploded for 26 points to seal the win.

Jessica Whipple poured in 29 points for Dighton to take top scoring honors and Austin Handy added 14. Seven Hornets scored points toward the win.

Academy’s Ashlynn Johns and Avery Luckner each scored seven points in the game, the only points for the team.

C.C. Academy 7; 0; 2; 5; - 14

Dighton 14; 26; 14; 15; - 69