Garden City Telegram

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

Basketball: Roundball Classic - 6 p.m., girls , 7:30 p.m. boys - Olathe North at GCHS, Wichita Life Prep Academy at Holcomb, Coronado, Colo. at Scott City, Wichita Trinity Academy at Liberal.

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Basketball: Roundball Classic - 7 p.m., Olathe North at GCHS boys; 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys - Coronado, Colo. at Holcomb (GIRLS), Trinity Academy at Holcomb (BOYS), Trinity Academy at Scott City (GIRLS), Life Prep Academy at Scott City (BOYS), Olathe North at Liberal.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Basketball: Roundball Classic - All games at GCHS - 10 a.m., girls - Trinity vs Olathe North, Liberal vs Coronado; 11:45 a.m. - boys, Trinity vs Olathe North; 1:30 p.m. boys - Life Prep vs Coronado; 3:15 p.m. boys- Scot City vs Liberal; 5 p.m. girls, Holcomb vs GCHS; 6:45 p.m. boys - Holcomb vs GCHS; 2 p.m., NW KS Technical at GCCC women; 4 p.m., NW KS Technical at GCCC men.

Wrestling: GCHS girls at Great Bend; GCHS boys at Lewis-Palmer, Colo.

MONDAY, DEC. 13

Basketball: 5:30 p.m., GCCC women at Cowley Co.; 7:30 p.m., GCCC men at Cowley Co.