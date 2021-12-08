ROUNDBALL CLASSIC Scott City downs Garden City in tourney opener

GCHS Athletics

Gallegos injured in loss to Scott City

Going into the 2021-2022 basketball season, Garden City High School girls’ Head Coach Matt Pfeifer knew that the success of his team would rest on the ability of his two top returners playing significant roles for the Buffs.

Those two players – both juniors – were 5-10 Aileen Becerril and 5-7 Amaya Gallegos - and they had varying degrees of success on the Buffs’ two-game swing into Oklahoma last weekend, both losses to Guymon and Elk City.

On Tuesday, in the opener of the Clarion Inn Roundball Classic at The Garden, Pfeifer had hoped to see something different. However, he did not figure on Gallegos, who had missed the last half of the 2020-2021 season with an ankle injury, getting hurt again.

That happened midway through the second quarter with the game still in doubt with Scott City holding a 20-19 lead. With Gallegos out the rest of the way, the Buffs struggled offensively and eventually fell to the Beavers, 58-40.

It also did not help that Becerril got into foul trouble and eventually picked up her fifth whistle at the 5:37 mark of the fourth and the Buffs down 45-36. Scott City would run out the remaining time on the clock with a 13-4 run to make the 18-point differential.

“It’s no secret that we need both of them in the lineup, and need them playing well,” said Pfeifer. “I thought in that first quarter we came out with more energy than we did in Oklahoma and that was in stark contrast to what we had seen over the weekend.”

With Becerril scoring seven points and Gallegos five, the Buffs were knotted at 16-all with the Beavers after one period of action.

After Gallegos went down going for a loose ball on the Buffs’ end of the court, Scott City closed out the second quarter on an 8-1 uptick to take a 28-21 lead into halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the Buffaloes had steadied the ship a little, but still trailed 41-33 heading to the final eight minutes.

“We’ve got to be better on defense and we’ve got to give the other team’s defense some different looks,” Pfeifer said. “I thought Kristen (Roth) did a number of good things. She’s athletic and gave a good effort, but without Amaya and Aileen, it’s really tough on her.”

It also did not help that the Buffs struggled at the free throw line, cashing in only 12 of 28 charities while Scott City nailed 13 of 19.

“We’re going to have to get tougher and do a better job of closing off the interior defensively,” Pfeifer said.

Scott City’s interior game was a big reason for the outcome as 6-0 junior Brooke Strine erupted for 23 points on 11 field goals, almost all inside the paint and around the basket. Alli Patton, a 5-9 forward, chipped in with 13 for Coach Amy Felker, who saw her team improve to 2-0.

The Classic gets into full swing on Thursday when all teams will compete at four sites.

Garden City will host Olathe North in a girls-boys doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. in The Garden, Scott City hosts Coronado, Colo., Holcomb is at home against Wichita-Life Prep Academy and Liberal entertains Wichita-Trinity Academy. All girls games tip-off at 6 p.m. with boys’ games to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The Buffalo boys will play a single game on Friday at 7 p.m. against Coronado, Colo. in The Garden, and then they close out the Classic with Saturday games against Finney County rival Holcomb in a renewal of the Ark River Rivalry with those games capping off a seven-game schedule at The Garden at 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Scott City girls 58, Garden City 40

Scott City (2-0) 16 12 13 17 -- 58

Garden City (0-3) 16 5 12 7 -- 40

Scott City (58) – Rumford 2 1-2 5, Strine 11 1-2 23, Latta 3 3-3 9, Felker 1 6-10 8, Patton 4 2-2 13. Totals 21 13-19 58.

Garden City (40) – Mesa 1 0-0 2, Tesch 0 3-6 3, Roth 2 2-8 7, Becerril 4 2-4 13, Pinchon 2 3-4 7, Lucas 1 1-3 3, Gallegos 2 1-3 5. Totals 12 12-28 40.

Three-point goals—Scott City 3 (Patton 3), Garden City 4 (Roth 1, Becerril 3). Fouls—Scott City 19, Garden City 14. Fouled out—Garden City (Becerril).

Clarion Inn/Roundball Classic

Thursday’s Schedule

(All Girls Games Start at 6 p.m./Boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Olathe North at Garden City

Wichita-Life Prep Academy at Holcomb

Coronado, Colo. at Scott City

Wichita-Trinity Academy at Liberal

Friday’s Schedule

Coronado, Colo. at Garden City (Boys Only, 7 p.m.)

Girls Games at 6 p.m./Boys at 7:30 p.m.

Coronado, Colo. at Holcomb (Girls)

Wichita-Trinity Academy at Holcomb (Boys)

Wichita-Trinity Academy at Scott City (Girls)

Wichita-Life Prep Academy at Scott City (Boys)

Olathe North at Liberal (Girls/Boys)

Saturday’s Schedule

(All Games at Garden City High School)

10 a.m.—Wichita-Trinity Academy vs. Olathe North (Main Gym/Girls)

10 a.m.—Liberal vs. Coronado, Colo. (Auxiliary Gym/Girls)

Following Games in Main Gym

11:45 a.m.—Wichita-Trinity Academy vs. Olathe North (Boys)

1:30 p.m.—Wichita-Life Prep Academy vs. Coronado, Colo. (Boys)

3:15 p.m.—Scott City vs. Liberal (Boys)

5:00 p.m.—Holcomb vs. Garden City (Girls)

6:45 p.m.—Holcomb vs. Garden City (Boys)