GCHS boys' swimming third at Great Bend

GCHS takes five first-places verses WAC foes

GREAT BEND - Of the 12 swimming events contested Tuesday at the Barton County/Great Bend Invitational, the Garden City High School boys’ swim team brought home five gold medals, three silvers and two bronze.

Despite that top-level accomplishment, the Buffs’ lack of depth couldn’t overcome host Great Bend (447) and runner-up Hays High (341) as they claimed third place among the six competing schools with 300 points. They were well ahead of Hutchinson (242), Liberal (204) and Dodge City (181).

“Depth, indeed, is an issue for us,” said first-year coach Dan Delgado. “We are actively working on getting some boys to come and help. We will know more at the end of the week.”

Alec Erwin produced the top performances of the day, winning the 200-yard individual medley (swimming all four strokes) in a time of 2:25.03 and then won the 100-yard butterfly with a clocking of 1:01.64.

Radek Ruzicka claimed the top spot in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.87 seconds, Kaleb Reagle took the 100-yard backstroke in 1:13.04 and the 200-yard freestyle relay of Erskin, Ruzicka, Carl Bors and Evan Gurrola won with a time of 1:43.87.

Second-place finishes were taken by Reagle in the 500-yard freestyle (6:02.96), the 200-yard medley relay (1:55.09) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:17.71). The medley relay was comprised of Reagle, Ruzicka Erskin and Bors while Bors, Gurrola, Brayden Sneath and Reagle made up the 400-yard free relay unit.

“We were also missing Josh Snyder (yesterday) due to illness,” Delgado said. “We will also expect more from all the younger guys. We have to get them polished in a hurry.”

The Buffs will travel to Hutchinson for a Dec. 14 meet and then host an invitational on Dec. 16 at the Garden City Family YMCA Pool to close out their pre-holiday schedule.

Team Scores

1. Great Bend, 447; 2. Hays High, 341; 3. Garden City, 300; 4. Hutchinson, 242; 5. Liberal, 204; 6. Dodge City, 181.

Garden City Results

200y medley relay—2. Kaleb Reagle, Radek Ruzicka, Alec Erskin, Carl Bors, 1:55.09.

200y freestyle—3. Evan Gurrola, 2:29.07.

200y individual medley—1. Alec Erskin, 2:25.03.

50y freestyle—3. Carl Bors, 25.21.

100y butterfly—1. Alec Erskin, 1:01.64.

100y freestyle—1. Radek Ruzicka, 52.87.

500y freestyle—2. Kaleb Reagle, 6:02.96.

200y freestyle relay—1. Alec Erskin, Radek Ruzicka, Carl Bors, Evan Gurrola, 1:43.87.

100y backstroke—1. Kaleb Reagle, 1:13.04.

400y freestyle relay—2. Carl Bors, Evan Gurrola, Brayden Sneath, Kaleb Reagle, 4:17.71.