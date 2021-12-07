GCCC women win at home, drop road game

GCCC Sports Information Services

Garden City Community College women’s basketball team picked up a home victory over Lamar, Colo., on Monday, 67-44, after dropping a road contest against conference foe Dodge City on Saturday, 39-51.

Lamar (67-44)

Jersey Mayfield picked the perfect time to break out.

The freshman nailed five 3's and scored 26 points, Kealani Neves added 14 points and six boards, and Garden City rebounded with a 67-44 victory over Lamar Monday night at Conestoga Arena. With the win, the Broncbusters improved to 8-2 overall.

After three straight games shooting under 30 percent, the Broncbusters found the range, hitting 24-of-54 from the field (44 percent) including a season-best 6-of-14 (43 percent) on 3's.

Garden City led the entire way. Neves drove to the basket for two, Ashton McCorry hit a layup, and the Broncbusters were up 6-0 two minutes into the game. They pushed it to double figures on Mayfield's triple from the wing and led by eight after one.

But it was the second quarter where Garden City created separation. The Broncbusters outscored Lamar 20-6 and shot nearly 50 percent from the floor in the period. Neves swished a 3, Mayfield got to the rim, and Dayshawna Carter turned a missed Vivian Castro triple into a runout layup, capping off a 12-0 run that put Garden City ahead, 37-15 with 90 seconds to go in the half. In fact, Antwain Scales' team limited the Runnin' Lopes to just one field goal over the final 5:55 of the half and led 39-17 at the break.

Garden City scored 22 more points in the third, and at one juncture built their lead to as many as 32 on Mayfield's trey in the final seconds of the quarter to make it, 61-29.

Mayfield finished the night 9-of-12 from the field and 5-of-8 on 3's fueling an effort in which the Garden City reserves outscored Lamar 42-6. The Broncbusters also forced 22 turnovers that led to 26 points and scored 24 points in the paint.

Althea Kara Angeles scored 19 points to pace Lamar, which lost for fifth time in their last six games.

Lamar 11; 6; 12; 15; - 44

Garden City 19; 20; 22; 6; - 67

Dodge City (39-51)

DODGE CITY - The Broncbusters struggled to get anything going on Saturday afternoon.

Jada Burton scored 17 points, Bree Stephens had nine points and 10 rebounds, and Dodge City beat Garden City 51-39 at the Student Activity Center. The Broncbusters lost for the second time in their last three games, shooting 26 percent (3-of-16); their third straight game under 30. It also didn't help matters that Antwain Scales' bunch turned it over 27 times, which resulted in 27 Conquistador points.

Garden City gave the ball away six times in the first 5:30, helping Dodge City build an early 10-2 lead once Jada Burton ripped the ball from Kealani Neves's hands leading to Burton's transition layup on the other end. The Broncbusters were down four at the end of one and trailed by 13 once Stephens buried a 3-pointer to make it 26-13 with 2:13 left in the half. Dodge City outscored the Broncbusters 17-9 in the second and led by 12 at the break.

The third quarter was an offensive aberration. Neither team could find the range until Jenna Rose Mafua turned Alexis Smith's turnover into a layup for a 31-17 Dodge City advantage. Meantime, Garden City managed just two baskets in the period, a Donetria McGee layup and a Neves triple that pulled the Broncbusters within 10. It was all part of a second half that saw the Broncbusters misfire on 26 of their 32 shots.

McGee finished with 18 points and five boards for Garden City, which dropped to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Neves chipped in 15 points in 36 minutes. But the biggest problem? Bench production. The Broncbuster reserves managed just two points on a combined 0-of-8 shooting.

Garden City 8; 9; 6; 16; - 39

Dodge City 12; 17; 7; 15; - 51

Garden City will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they host Seward County.