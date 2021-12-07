Broncbusters go cold in road loss to Dodge City

GCCC Sports Information Services

DODGE CITY - Garden City Community College picked the most inopportune time to go stone cold from the field. Their opponent, well, they couldn't miss.

Themus Fulks and Kalen Williams combined for 43 points, Dodge City shot a season-high 68 percent, and the Conquistadors rolled past Garden City, 101-69 Saturday afternoon at the Student Activity Center.

The Broncbusters shot a season-low 37 percent from the floor and was just 2-of-14 from downtown. Even more disturbing is this: Garden City is just 5-of-32 (16 percent) from deep over their last two games.

Fulks hit two layups, and Oumar Koureissi put home a two-handed slam in the first 90 seconds that gave Dodge City a 6-0 edge. But even after the Broncbusters responded to take a two-point lead following Mohamed Diarra's layup, Garden City could never find any rhythm. That was thanks in large part to 10 turnovers in the first half. Still, the Broncbusters were only down four at the break.

Things took a turn for the worst over the final 20 minutes.

Garden City missed 26 of their final 35 shots including a 1-of-9 stretch from beyond the three-point line. And their pressure defense couldn't do much to stop the Conquistadors, which missed only nine shots in the second half.

Dodge City broke the game open with a 14-2 surge early in the final period, and when Kerwin Prince beat two defenders off the dribble for a layup, the Conquistadors had a 57-43 advantage with 14:37 remaining. Later in the half, Dodge City put together a 15-1 run. Williams and Fulks drilled a pair of 3's, Nick Pringle got loose for a dunk, and the home team was up, 77-53.

Tone Hunter led the way with 24 points but was just 8-of-22 from the floor for Garden City, which dropped its third straight game after a 7-0 start. Diarra, who returned from a two-game suspension, chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds, recording his fifth consecutive double-double.

Fulks, the transfer from South Carolina State, scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting in 31 minutes for Dodge City, which won its seventh straight game. Williams had 20, Koureissi chipped in 15, and Pringle pulled down 11 rebounds.

Garden City 37; 32; - 69

Dodge City 41; 60; - 101

The Broncbusters will be in action again at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they host Seward County.