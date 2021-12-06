Lopez, Rodriguez lead Buffaloes to fourth place finish

GCHS Athletics

The opening weekend of the 2021-2022 high school wrestling season proved to be a successful and promising one for the Garden City High School program.

The Buffalo boys traveled to the Battle of the Best at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs where they placed fourth out of 21 teams in the two-day opening salvo of the new season.

Returning to Colorado after a one-year cancellation due to COVID in 2020, the Buffs produced a 7-1 dual meet record to claim the fourth spot. In doing so, the Buffs finished second in the Pool A qualifying behind host and powerhouse Pine Creek. In Pool Play, the Buffs lost their opening dual to the host school by a 42-29 count.

Then, they won their remaining five matches by defeating The Classical Academy (58-15), Liberty (66-10), Brighton (44-33), Riverdale Ridge (41-38) and Centauri (41-35). That put them into the fourth-fifth-sixth bracket duals where they dropped Lewis-Palmer (52-24) and Chaparral (48-30) to earn the overall fourth-place spot.

Pine Creek finished as the overall champion while Cheyenne Mountain was second and Falcon placed third. Chaparral took fifth and Lewis-Palmer sixth.

Overall, the Buffs compiled a 50-33 won-loss record in the individual matches, with 285-pounder Sebastian Lopez going 6-0, including three forfeits. Two of his mat wins came by falls and his other triumph was a technical fall (win by 15 points).

138-pounder Sebastian Rodriguez joined him as the only unbeaten Buff for the two days. Rodriguez won three by falls, two by technical falls and one via injury. Ben Dunlap at 170 pounds was next at 5-1, two wins by fall, won by major decision, one by decision and won by forfeit.

“We started out slow in the opening round of pool matches,” head coach Carlos Prieto said. “But we ended up getting better throughout the two days and with it being the beginning of the season we looked for improvement not only from day one to day two, but from match to match. That’s what we like to see.”

Prieto said he would nominate 132-pounder Robert Corrales as his Wrestler of the Week, decided by the coaches, as he went 4-2 with three wins by fall, another by decision while his two setbacks came on a fall and major decision.

“He just showed a lot of improvement from a year ago and thought he performed as well as anybody we had in the lineup,” Prieto said.

Prieto said his team is young, with limited varsity experience, but held their own against some of Colorado’s elite teams.

“We’re going to get better as we get back to the basics of the things that got us four state championships,” Prieto said of the 2013-16 four-peat teams.

Since then, the Buffs have dropped each season when they finished eighth a year ago with a limited season.

“We’re going to make some noise over the next few seasons,” Prieto said. “I’m excited about how the kids wrestled and we’re going to get better.”

Next up for the Buffs will be the Dec. 11 Lewis-Palmer Invitational, also in Colorado.

Garden City Individual Results

106-Bradyden Pacheco, 4-2; 113-Logan Avalon, 0-5; 120-Dakota Smith, 2-4; 126-Ivan Rivas, 2-4; 132-Robert Corrales, 4-2; 138-Sebastian Rodriguez, 6-0; 145-Ethan Allen, 4-2; 152-Colin Kleysteuber, 3-3; 160-Alonzo Marquez, 3-3; 170-Ben Dunlap, 5-1; 182-Alan Chairez, 3-3; 195-Johnny Romo, 4-2; 220-Brayden Hill, 4-2; 285-Sebastian Lopez, 6-0.

Team Results

1. Pine Creek, Colo.; 2. Cheyenne Mountain, Colo.; 3. Falcon, Colo.; 4. Garden City; 5. Chaparral, Colo.; 6. Lewis-Palmer, Colo. (21 teams competed)