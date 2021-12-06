Lakin, Scott City and South Gray open seasons with wins

With a change of sports season to winter sports, the Lakin, Scott City and South Gray boys’ basketball teams opened their seasons on Friday with victories in front of the home fans.

SOUTHWESTERN HEIGHTS 68, LAKIN 81

Servando Gonzalez poured in 34 points, to lead all scorers, and Allen Martinez added 29 to lift the Lakin Broncs over Southwestern Heights, 81-68 on Friday.

The Mustangs led the game through the first half, 19-15 after the first and 35-31 at halftime.

The third quarter proved to be the deciding quarter in the game, with Lakin outscoring the Mustangs, 27-11, going into the fourth, which was nearly the same for both teams as the Broncs won the scoring battle by one, 23-22.

A pair of 24-point performances by David Torres and Sergio Chavez led the scoring for Southwestern Heights.

SW Heights 19; 16; 11; 22; - 68

Lakin 15; 16; 27; 23; - 81

ULYSSES 52, SCOTT CITY 55

Eight players recording points in the game, led by Gus Hawkins with 15 points and Carter Gooden with 10, helped the Scott City Beavers grab a 55-52 win on Friday over Ulysses.

The Tigers took the early lead, 9-8, after one quarter, but the Beavers added 15 points to their total in the second to take a 23-20 going into halftime.

The closest Ulysses could get was within two points of the Beavers, 34-32 after three. Scott City won the fourth quarter by a point, 21-20.

Ulysses’ Ryan Nightengale led all scorers in the game with 27 points.

Ulysses 9; 11; 12; 20; - 52

Scott City 8; 15; 11; 21; - 55

SATANTA 54, SOUTH GRAY 92

Brady Deges scored 27 points, hitting 7-of-10 three pointers, and Brent Penner added 21 to lead the South Gray Rebels to a 92-54 rout of Satanta on Friday at Montezuma.

The Rebels took the early lead, 22-14, after the first, and then exploded for 34 points in the second quarter to take a 56-31 lead into halftime. The run continued through the rest of the game.

Jorge Lupercio and Joey Dyck also scored in double figures in the game for South Gray, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Kacen Anthony and Diego Olivas led the scoring for Satanta with 12 points each while Victor Manriquez added 10.

Satanta 14; 17; 14; 9; - 54

South Gray 22; 34; 17; 19; - 92