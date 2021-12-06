Guzman leads Buffs to team third place

GCHS Athletics

The 2021 high school girls’ wrestling season ended with a third-place finish at the Class 5-6A state tournament for the Garden City Buffaloes and they opened the 2021-22 version with another strong outing at the Valley Center Girls’ December Pools meet on Friday.

The Buffs, who were preseason ranked No. 6 in the state in the Division I 5-6A, scored 107 points to tie last year’s state runner-up, Wichita North, as both teams finished well behind preseason No. 1 Dodge City, which rolled up 193 points.

Leading the way for Garden City was Alondra Guzman, who went 4-0, including three wins by fall, to capture the gold medal in the 143-pound division. In her championship match Guzman earned an 8-5 decision over Katelyn Schmidt of Towanda-Circle.

“Alondra really had an outstanding tournament and showed she is one of the top wrestlers in the state in her division,” said head coach Carlos Prieto. “We still have a relatively young team, so I’m very happy with the performance and the effort that the girls put forth in their first tournament of the year.”

There were two second-place finishes for the Buffaloes, with those coming from Sara Chapa at 115 pounds. Chapa, who went 3-1 in the bracketed tournament, won all three of her matches by falls before dropping a match by fall to Rodah Bengi of Wichita North at 1:22 of the first period. Bethanie Cruz garnered the other runner-up place as she lost in the championship match to Dayanara Garcia of Dodge City, in an ultimate tiebreaker (TB-1, 5-2). All three of her victories also came by falls.

“The girls really showed a lot of competitiveness and improvement from last year,” Prieto said. “We’re going to be in the mix as the season progresses.”

Anahi Cervantes and Naime Salazar occupied the third and fourth-place spots at 101 pounds. Salazar went 2-2 while Cervantes was 4-1. Those two met in the consolation match with Cervantes prevailing over her teammate after dropping her first match and then following with four wins.

“It really says a lot about both of those girls to get all the way where they met each other for third,” Prieto said. “I’m proud of both of them, as I am with all of the other girls.”

Alyxia Serrano placed fourth at 126 pounds (2-2); Angel Serrano took fourth at 155 pounds (4-2), with all of her wins via the fall category. She lost her consolation match to Grace Timmons of Valley Center at 4:26 of the third period.

Team Scores

1. Dodge City, 193; 2. Derby, 111; 3. Garden City and Wichita North, 107; 5. Mulvane, 85; 6. Wichita West and Hays, 84; 8. Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 78; 9. Valley Center, 74; 10. Rose Hill, 66. 20 teams competed.

Individual Results

101-Naime Salazar, 4th, 2-2; 101-Anahi Cervantes, 3rd, 4-1; 115-Sara Chapa, 2nd, 3-1; 115-Vanessa Ortiz Chavarria, 0-2; 120-Nyaomi Ortiz, 0-2; 126-Alyxia Serrano, 4th, 2-2; 126-Perla Garcia Estrada, 3-2; 132-Brynn Geier, 0-2; 138-Bethanie Cruz, 2nd, 3-1; 143-Alondra Guzman, 1st, 4-0; 155-Maria Elsalde, 2-2; 155-Angel Serrano, 4th, 4-2.

The next competition for Garden City will be the Great Bend Invitational on Saturday.