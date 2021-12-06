GCHS girls' basketball drops opening road games

GCHS Athletics

In a span of less than 24 hours, playing two season-opening road games in Oklahoma, Garden City High School girls’ basketball coach Matt Pfeifer could see an early trend that he wants to get fixed quickly.

In eight quarters of action, the Buffs’ offense produced double-figure points in only three of those eight-minute periods.

That lack of scoring punch resulted in two setbacks that could have gone the other way with more efficiency on the offensive end. The Buffs’ came home after suffering a 46-40 loss to Guymon, Okla. on Friday and then a 35-29 setback at Elk City, Okla. on Saturday afternoon.

In the opener against Guymon, Garden City fell behind 14-4 after one quarter and trailed 31-16 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Tigers 16-11 and 8-4 in the closing half to pull within six points, but couldn’t bring the deficit all the way back.

Junior Aileen Becerril led the Buffs in scoring with 14 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets. The difference came at the free throw line where Guymon hit 13-of-25 charities compared to 7-of-9 for the Buffs.

In Saturday’s loss at Elk City, GCHS went through a cold spell more deadly than the North Pole icecaps, as they managed just one point in the second quarter and went scoreless in the eight-minute third period.

“The good quarters we had show us what we’re capable of but we’ve got to develop more consistency throughout the four quarters,” Pfeifer said.

They had only trailed 10-9 after the first period, but that cold spell left them down 15-10 and 26-10 at halftime and at the end of the third quarter. They then went on a 19-9 run in the final eight minutes to close the final gap to six points. Becerril scored 8 points to lead the Buffs.

“Obviously, it was a disappointing start to the year for us,” said Pfeifer. “We can’t afford to shoot ourselves in the foot like this weekend.”

Pfeifer said they faced mostly zone defenses in both games, which caused problems in getting the ball inside. Foul trouble also plagued the Buffs with some of his top players occupying the bench too early in both games.

“We’ve got to do a better job of getting it into the post,” Pfeifer said. “We didn’t make ball fakes. We will see it again on Tuesday so we are just going to have to be better at it. We can’t afford to have our best players sitting on the bench and playing only 20 minutes or so.”

While the upcoming Roundball Classic usually tips off on Thursday, the Buffs will open their version of it on Tuesday when they host the Scott City Beavers, who opened their season Friday with a home win over Ulysses. Tip-off for the game at The Garden will be 6 p.m.

The Lady Buffs will not play in the Roundball on Friday, but return to the court on Saturday when they take on Finney County rival Holcomb in the Ark River Rivalry at 6 p.m. at The Garden. They will then close out their pre-holiday schedule with a Dec. 17 home contest against Wichita-Life Prep Academy.

Guymon, Okla. 46, Garden City 40 (Friday)

Garden City 4 12 16 8 — 40

Guymon, Okla. 14 17 11 4 — 46

Garden City (40) – Mesa 1 0-0 3, Roth 2 3-4 7, Becerril 5 1-1 14, Warren 0 3-4 3, Pinchon 2 0-0 4, Lucas 1 0-0 2, Gallegos 3 0-0 7. Totals 14 7-9 40.

Guymon, Okla. (46) – Smith 1 0-0 3, Ruiz 3 3-8 10, Gutierrez 1 3-5 6, Watson 0 4-6 4, Vasquez 2 2-4 8, Aragonez 7 1-2 15. Totals 14 13-25 46.

Three-point goals—Garden City 5 (Becerril 3, Gallegos 1, Mesa 1); Guymon 5 (Vasquez 2, Gutierrez 1, Ruiz 1, Smith 1).

Elk City, Okla. 35, Garden City 29 (Saturday)

Garden City 9 1 0 19 — 29

Elk City 10 5 11 9 — 35

Garden City (29) – Roth 1 3-5 5, Becerril 3 0-0 8, Pinchon 2 2-3 6, Lucas 1 1-4 4, Gallegos 2 2-4 6. Totals 9 8-16 25.

Elk City (35) – Sottile 0 2-2 2, Robbins 1 1-2 3, Wyatt 1 2-2 4, Ruic 3 5-6 14, Kimball 0 2-2 2, Marbrough 3 3-4 10. Totals 8 15-18 35.

Three-point goals—Garden City 3 (Becerril 2, Lucas 1); Elk City 4 (Ruic 3 Marbrough 1).