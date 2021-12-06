Garden City boys’ swimming open season at Salina

GCHS Athletics

Ruzicka earns two state qualifying marks

In a split team competition against Salina Central and Salina South teams, along with four other teams, the Garden City Buffaloes’ boys’ swimming team opened its 2021-2022 season on Dec. 2, with a fourth-place team finish among the six competing schools.

New Buffs’ boys swimming coach Dan Delgado saw his team produce four first-place finishes, three runner-up placings and a pair of third places.

“We have to continue to condition harder and we have to believe in sustaining an effort level,” Delgado said after his team’s inaugural event. “Some kids were happy with their performance today and others were hoping to do better.”

The best of the day’s performances came from junior Radek Ruzicka, who sped to a pair of state qualifying marks by winning the 50-yard freestyle in 23.26 seconds and replicating the top spot in the 100-yard breaststroke with a clocking of 1:04.04.

Sophomore Kaleb Reagle had the other individual first by claiming the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:09.83. The other gold medal claimed by the Buffs came from the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Carl Bors, Evan Gurrola, Reagle and Rudzicka, who combined for a time of 3:55.62. Rudzicka’s anchor split was a speedy 51.75 seconds.

Reagle also had a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.70 while Bors was runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.45 seconds. The 200-yard medley relay team posted a runner-up time of 1:56.10 and that team was comprised of Alec Erskin, Reagle, Ruzicka and Gurrola.

“Training harder is the best chance for the outcomes they want,” Delgado said. “I’m pleased we got a state qualifier early on. Hoping isn’t getting you closer to your goal. You have to go get it. You have to make it happen.”

The Buffaloes will return to competition on Tuesday when they travel to Great Bend for the Barton County Invitational.