Buffalo boys give new coach first win at Guymon

Garden City High School boys’ basketball team opened its 2021-22 season under new head coach Jeff Williamson in the state from where he came (Oklahoma) and his new Buffaloes team returned home with a split of two games on Friday and Saturday.

The Buffaloes opened the season with a 59-50 victory Friday at Guymon, Okla., only to follow-up less than 24 hours later with a 60-44 setback at the hands of Elk City, Okla. to return home 1-1.

Williamson’s Buffaloes will next be in action at the Roundball Classic on Thursday, Dec. 9 when they host Olathe North at 7:30 p.m. in The Garden. They will then take on Coronado, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., and close out the three-day Classic with a rivalry game against Finney County foe Holcomb at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Their final pre-holiday game will be on Dec. 17 against Wichita-Life Prep Academy at home.

Williamson’s pressure defense philosophy came to the forefront in the victory over Guymon as the Buffs unleashed a 25-6 fourth-quarter barrage to rally from a 44-34 deficit to give the new coach his first win at the helm.

“Our team played extremely hard tonight,” Williamson said. “Our goal each game is to create enough pressure to wear down our opponent. I thought we were successful when it came to the fourth quarter and capitalizing on the turnovers we were able to create.”

Playing in a tough environment on the road to open the season also created a challenge for the new-look Buffs.

“Guymon is a tough place to play, but we were able to keep our composure and come out with a win,” Williamson said.

Ten different Buffs got into the scoring column, led by the double-figure scoring of Jace Steinmetz with 14 and Tae Rosales with 11. Brandon Coronado of Guymon led all scorers with 19 points and Zaid Diaz chipped in with 11 for the Tigers.

Saturday’s road test at Elk City, however, proved to be more than the Buffs could manage in mounting a comeback against Elk City’s Elks.

The first three quarters saw the teams battle in a low-scoring affair, with the host Elks leading 11-8 after one quarter and 20-17 at halftime. A 12-8 third quarter edge put Elk City into a 32-25 advantage heading to the final eight minutes.

Despite scoring 19 points in the final eight minutes, the Buffs’ pressure defense yielded 28 points to the Elks as they fell in that 60-44 decision. No Buffs’ player reached double figures, but the balanced scoring did see Steinmetz and Rosales with 8 points each while Aaron Guevara and Cooper Ramsey tallied 7 points each. Junior Ky Keyes’ 15 points, and senior center Joseph Dailey with 10 paced Elk City. The Elks cashed in 18 of 23 free throws compared to 12 of 23 for the Buffs.

“Elk City is a very good shooting team,” Williamson said, “and we weren’t able to help and recover effective enough.”

Williamson said that the team was still on the early learning curve of his new system.

“Our guys are still learning our system and still learning how to defend with effective ball pressure,” Williamson said. “We’ll watch film, get back to practice and improve in the areas we need to in order to prepare for the Roundball Classic.”

That three-day Classic begins Thursday at The Garden with a match-up against Olathe North from the Sunflower League, followed by Coronado, Colo. on Friday and then the much-anticipated Ark River Rivalry game with Finney County foe Holcomb. The Thursday/Saturday games tip-off at 7:30 p.m. with the Friday battle being a single game at 7 p.m., as the girls team will play Scott City on Tuesday.

Friday at Guymon, Okla.

Garden City 59, Guymon, Okla. 50

Garden City 8 10 16 25 — 59

Guymon, Okla. 12 15 17 6 — 50

Garden City (59) – Koksal 0 2-2 2, Salinas 1 0-0 3, Guevara 1 2-4 4, Metzen 2 1-2 5, Springston 3 0-0 6, Ramsey 1 6-11, 8, Jace Steinmetz 4 5-5 14, Tae Rosales 2 7-11 11, Wiese 2 1-2 5, Whitehurst 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 25-39 59.

Guymon, Okla. (50) – Zaid Diaz 5 0-1 11, Martinez 2 0-1 5, Sanchez 1 0-1 2, Watson 1 0-0 3, Coble 2 0-0 6, Avalos 1 0-2 2, Brandon Coronado 8 2-2 19, Amador 2 0-2 4. Totals 22 2-9 50.

Three-point goals—Garden City 2 (Salinas 1, Steinmetz 1; Guymon 6 (Diaz 1, Martinez 1, Watson 1, Coble 2, Coronado 1).

Saturday at Elk City, Okla.

Elk City, Okla. 60, Garden City 44

Garden City 8 9 8 19 — 44

Elk City, Okla. 11 9 12 28 — 60

Garden City (44) – Koksal 0 2-2 2, Salinas 1 0-0 2, Guevara 3 0-0 7, Ramsey 2 3-6 7, Steinmetz 3 0-0 8, Rosales 3 1-2 8, Wiese 0 5-8 5, Whitehurst 2 1-4 5. Totals 14 12-23 44.

Elk City, Okla. (60) – Ky Keyes 5 5-6 15, Church 1 5-9 7, Pranabdev 0 2-2 2, Redd 3 2-2 8, Dunlap 2 4-4 9, Buie 3 0-0 9, Dailey 5 0-0 10. Totals 19 18-23 60.

Three-point goals—Garden City 4 (Guevara 1, Steinmetz 2, Rosales 1); Guymon 4 (Dunlap 1, Buie 3).