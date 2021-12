Garden City Telegram

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

Swimming: 1:30 p.m., GCHS boys at Salina South.

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

Basketball: 6 p.m., GCHS girls at Guymon, Okla.; Cimarron at Holcomb girls; 7:45 p.m., GCHS boys at Guymon, Okla.; Cimarron at Holcomb boys.

Wrestling: 9:30 a.m., GCHS boys at Pine Creek; 3 p.m., GCHS girls at Valley Center.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Football: 2 p.m., Scooter’s Coffee Bowl at Broncbuster Stadium - GCCC verses Navarro.

Basketball: 1 p.m., GCCC women at Dodge City; 3 p.m., GCCC men at Dodge City; 3 p.m., GCHS girls at Elk City; 5 p.m., GCHS boys at Elk City.

Wrestling: 9 a.m., GCHS boys at Pine Creek; 10 a.m., Holcomb at Pratt.

MONDAY, DEC. 6

Basketball: 5:30 p.m., Lamar at GCCC women.