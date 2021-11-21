Samba, Carty named to all-conference soccer

GCCC Sports Information Services

Garden City Community College forward Theom Samba and midfielder Cian Carty were named to the All-Conference soccer team on Friday.

Samba, who was selected to the first team, started 15 matches and scored five goals, helping lead the Broncbusters to a 3-0 start. He found the back of the net in game two vs. Colorado Northwestern, added another goal in the following match vs. Central Community, then scored in back-to-back games vs. Oklahoma Panhandle and Kansas City.

Carty, who was named to the second team, started 16 matches and tied for the team lead with five goals. He had a team-best nine assists including a season-high three verses Trinidad State on Oct. 14. He had two verses Colorado Northwestern on Aug. 22.