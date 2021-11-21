Meade advances to title game

The Kansas high school football season is coming to a close this weekend as the various classes will hold their championships at sites around the state on Saturday.

The lone southwest Kansas school to reach the title game this year is Meade in Class 8-man Division I.

The Buffaloes will go into a battle of the undefeated Saturday when they face Little River at Newton’s Fischer Field. Both teams are 12-0.

Meade reaches the championship with a 48-34 victory over Hill City on Friday (Nov. 19) at Meade in a sub-state matchup.

Little River reaches the title game with a 76-68 win over Canton-Galva at Little River on Friday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.