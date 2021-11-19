Hunter, Nwankwo lead GCCC to win at Barton

GCCC Sports Information Services

GREAT BEND - Garden City Community College doesn't mind the underdog role. In fact, GCCC Head Coach Bill Morosco prefers it. Regardless, the Broncbusters kept rolling on Wednesday night, accomplishing a feat nearly two decades in the making.

Tone Hunter tied a season-high with 30 points, Josh Nwankwo scored 26 on 6-of-10 shooting, and Garden City knocked off No. 12 Barton County, 82-74 at Fleske Court to improve to 7-0 for the first time since 2005. The Broncbusters are one of only two unbeaten teams remaining in the Jayhawk Conference.

This was payback for Garden City, which avenged last season's loss to the Cougars in the Region semifinals, a game that will forever be burned in the mind of Broncbuster fans everywhere. Wednesday night was the first step in the healing process.

Morosco's team was magnificent on the defensive end again, holding Barton to 36 percent shooting (26-of-73). In fact, no team has shot better than 40 against Garden City this season.

In front of a packed, raucous crowd, the Broncbusters never flinched, scoring the first seven points of the game. And after Riny Lual's short shot in the paint, Garden City was up, 15-7 with 12:20 left in the half. But untimely turnovers hurt Morosco's bunch in the first 20 minutes, and the Cougars responded with a 14-4 run capped by Hannes Saar's 3-pointer and De'Antray Hughes midrange jumper that gave the Cougars a 21-19 advantage.

Garden City was able to stabilize things once June Lewis nailed a 15-footer from the foul line, but the Broncbusters managed just two field goals over the final five minutes of the half. They led, 34-33 at the intermission.

Now to the fireworks.

With Barton leading by one and less than 15 minutes to go, Hunter was fouled by Modobo Sanogo, who violently shoved the freshman point guard after the play. Mo Diarra took exception and pushed him back. After a couple of minutes, the officials ejected both players. It was a turning point, one that changed the complexity of the game.

Hunter made both free throws; then drilled back-to-back long balls, Micah Octave tipped in Nwankwo's missed 3, and Garden City was up, 61-55 with 8:23 remaining. After Barton sliced it to two, it was Hunter again, nailing a trey over Myles Thompson, Lual wiggled free for a lefty layup, and Nwankwo rattled home 1-of-2 free throws to put the Broncbusters ahead, 70-63. Impressively, Garden City outscored Barton 37-28 after Diarra was tossed.

"This one was for our brother," Hunter told Diarra in the locker room after the game. "We've got your back."

Lewis scored seven points off the bench for Garden City, which has won two out of the last three meetings in Great Bend. Lual added six in 30 minutes.

Hughes paced Barton with 18 points for Barton, which lost for the first time this season. Cougar Downing chipped in 16.

Garden City 34; 48; - 82

Barton Co. 33; 41; - 74

Garden City hosts Coffeyville on Saturday at Perryman Athletic Complex. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 4 p.m.