GCCC's Diarra named player of week

GCCC Sports Information Services

What a week for Mohamed Diarra.

The Garden City Community College sophomore, who recorded three consecutive triple doubles, was named the Jayhawk Conference player of the week.

Diarra was a relentless force on the glass, pulling down 18 rebounds in the Broncbusters win over Frank Philips. He followed that up with a 19-point, 23-board performance in a rout of Labette before polishing off the week by scoring 24 and ripping down 16 rebounds in a 34-point victory over Neosho.

Prior to Wednesday night's conference opener, Diarra is leading the nation in rebounds with 16.3 per game.