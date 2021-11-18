GCCC competes at half marathon nationals

GCCC Sports Information Services

RICHMOND, VA - The Garden City Community College cross country team wrapped up the season on Tuesday with the NJCCA Half Marathon National Championships. The men took sixth and the women were seventh.

Men

Dennis Mutai was at it again, finishing the half marathon with a time of 1:05.33.4-good for sixth place. Even more impressive was his average mile time, which was a tick over five minutes. Mutuai also set a new school record with his time and was named an NJCAA All-American.

Kelvin Cheruiyot was 15th (1:08:43.3) and earned Coaches Association All-America honors, Angel Ayala was 40th with a personal best 1:14:58.9, Zaccerie Penka 62nd (1:19:21.2), and Jose Ruiz came in 78th with a personal record of 1:23.58.2.

Women

Valentine Lagat set another school record, taking eighth place with a time of 1:28.24.6. She was named a Coaches Association All-America selection.

Shareen Cheruiyot was 20th (1:33:10.0), Jania Don Juan was 47th (1:49:21.1), Cielo Garcia 51st (1:54:02.2), Andrea Serrano 55th (2:03:02.6).

The Broncbuster women took seventh, their best finish in school history.